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LeBron James Can't Stop Sharing Inspirational Quotes
Did Tom Brady inspire him?
Aug 6
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Madeline Hill
17
2
4
July 2026
Messi Still Has The Worst Instagram Strategy
Part two of my investigation.
Jul 17
•
Madeline Hill
10
2
3
I've Never Seen An Athlete Proposal Like This Before
A first!
Jul 9
•
Madeline Hill
18
3
2
June 2026
That Wedding Planner Isn’t Doing Taylor Swift’s Wedding
Addressing a rumor...
Jun 30
•
Madeline Hill
19
7
2
An Interview With The Viral Belly Dancer On TikTok
I love the dance circles so much.
Jun 26
•
Madeline Hill
8
1
Does Zohran Mamdani Know He's In A Hand Sanitizer Ad From The Knicks Championship Parade?
Welp.
Jun 23
•
Madeline Hill
10
5
3
Karl-Anthony Towns Created His Own Finals Reality Show
Knicks championship parade recap! 🏀
Jun 19
•
Madeline Hill
16
3
The Juiciest World Cup Storylines You Need To Know
My version of a preview.
Jun 15
•
Madeline Hill
18
5
May 2026
Is Kyle Kuzma The Ashton Kutcher Of The NBA?
He also placed a $36k bet on Spencer Pratt winning the LA mayoral election.
May 27
•
Madeline Hill
14
2
Thank God Timothée Chalamet Skipped The Met Gala
Plus: My favorite World Cup gossip so far.
May 22
•
Madeline Hill
18
1
1
You Can White Label A Charity If You're An Athlete
Did you know this existed?
May 13
•
Madeline Hill
21
1
2
Don't Fight Your Teammates
Plus: An update on Savannah James' skincare line.
May 8
•
Madeline Hill
24
1
2
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