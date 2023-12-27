Impersonal Foul
What It's Like Being An NFL Cheerleader
An interview with a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader.
14 hrs ago
Madeline Hill
11
December 2023
My Favorite Pieces of Sports Gossip From 2023
Plus an upcoming live Q&A!
Dec 27, 2023
Madeline Hill
20
Two Experts Explain The Lakers-Celtics Rivalry
An NBA Christmas Day special!
Dec 25, 2023
Madeline Hill
16
Simone Biles' Husband Said *What* Now?
About that interview...
Dec 23, 2023
Madeline Hill
9
24 Sports Gossip Predictions For 2024
New year, new pointless sports gossip.
Dec 20, 2023
Madeline Hill
31
Maybe Don't Punch Your Coworkers
Not! A! Good! Look!
Dec 15, 2023
Madeline Hill
3
A $700 Million Blurry Instagram Post
Make it make sense.
Dec 12, 2023
Madeline Hill
22
Here's A Thought: Maybe Don't Cheat On Your Wife?
Not the MacBook receipts...
Dec 8, 2023
Madeline Hill
8
Everything Taylor Swift Said About Travis Kelce In An Interview
Breaking! News!
Dec 6, 2023
Madeline Hill
25
NBA Expert Howard Beck On The In-Season Tournament
Yes, we discuss those courts...
Dec 1, 2023
Madeline Hill
8
November 2023
SEC Championship Preview For People Who Watch Bravo
But mostly go dawgs.
Nov 29, 2023
Madeline Hill
6
Sources: More Sports Gossip Is Coming
A new way to engage with Impersonal Foul
Nov 26, 2023
Madeline Hill
24
