If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com

My screen time this week looked like how much sleep your doctor suggests you get per night.

Last Sunday, UNC’s new football coach, Bill Belichick, sat down for an interview about his upcoming memoir, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.

The interview starts off dull and predictable. Tony Dokoupil probes Belichick about his coaching career, why he wanted to write a book now, and whether he really was fired by his former boss, Robert Kraft (Belichick emphatically states it was a “mutual decision”).

About halfway through the interview, the conversation takes a turn for the…

.

Dokoupil asks Belichick how he and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, met. They previously said they met on a plane in 2021.

Apparently, during this interview, Hudson didn’t want that topic discussed and interjected to tell Dokoupil that Belichick is “…not talking about this” in the clip heard round the world.

Whether they really met on a plane or not doesn’t matter. They very well could’ve met on a plane!

What matters is that Hudson’s interjecting hints at what

and I have long suspected: Hudson is more than just Belichick’s “creative muse,” but rather a central figure in the business of being Bill Belichick.