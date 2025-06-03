If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.
Well, it doesn’t look like Hailee Steinfeld took my wedding advice.
A few months ago, I wrote about how all athlete weddings look the same.
I spent way too much time looking at way too many weddings across way too many professional sports leagues to confirm my suspicions that they all either: A: Have the same wedding planner (Hello Mindy Weiss) B: Share the same Pinterest board or C: Just really like white flowers compressed into highly compacted displays with greenery peaking through.
I thought maybe Steinfeld and her now-husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, would take my advice and go a different direction, but I wasn’t hopeful.
If you recall, Allen proposed to Steinfeld last November with a compressed floral arch (not white flowers, however!) on a cliff overlooking the ocean.
Flash forward to last Saturday, Steinfeld and Allen tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.
I did peg them as more of a Rosewood Miramar couple, but alas.
Immediately, when I saw this DailyMail photo, I knew that the couple did not, in fact, read my Substack.
That arrangement of white roses on the ground was not a great sign…
And when I saw their ceremony shot….I hung my head in defeat.
So! Many! Compressed! White! Flowers!
Am I disappointed? Yes. With that sort of floral budget, they could’ve done something truly incredible!
Am I biased towards the Los Angeles-based florist for my chic driveway wedding, Puni Petals, who delivered the most insane bouquet I’ve ever seen??? Perhaps...
And listen: I am all for simplicity, but a giant floral arch with flowers shoved in there like an L train at rush hour is not simple.
It’s stressful!
I have a lot more to say on this topic, but I’ll save that for this week’s episode ofwhich drops later today…
