Well, it doesn’t look like Hailee Steinfeld took my wedding advice.

A few months ago, I wrote about how all athlete weddings look the same.

I spent way too much time looking at way too many weddings across way too many professional sports leagues to confirm my suspicions that they all either: A: Have the same wedding planner (Hello Mindy Weiss) B: Share the same Pinterest board or C: Just really like white flowers compressed into highly compacted displays with greenery peaking through.

I thought maybe Steinfeld and her now-husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, would take my advice and go a different direction, but I wasn’t hopeful.

If you recall, Allen proposed to Steinfeld last November with a compressed floral arch (not white flowers, however!) on a cliff overlooking the ocean.

joshallenqb A post shared by @joshallenqb

Flash forward to last Saturday, Steinfeld and Allen tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

I did peg them as more of a Rosewood Miramar couple, but alas.

Immediately, when I saw this DailyMail photo, I knew that the couple did not, in fact, read my Substack.

That arrangement of white roses on the ground was not a great sign…

And when I saw their ceremony shot….I hung my head in defeat.

So! Many! Compressed! White! Flowers!

Am I disappointed? Yes. With that sort of floral budget, they could’ve done something truly incredible!

Am I biased towards the Los Angeles-based florist for my chic driveway wedding, Puni Petals, who delivered the most insane bouquet I’ve ever seen??? Perhaps...

And listen: I am all for simplicity, but a giant floral arch with flowers shoved in there like an L train at rush hour is not simple.

It’s stressful!

I have a lot more to say on this topic, but I’ll save that for this week’s episode of

which drops later today…

