If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com

P.S. This is your last chance to snag one of my ‘Sports Gossip Enthusiast’ hats before I cut off pre-orders.

The sports world this past week has been fixated on two stories and two stories only.

NFL quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders shockingly slid to the fifth round of the draft (and was prank-called in the process). Meanwhile, Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson was…quarterbacking his disastrous CBS Sunday Morning interview.

shedeursanders A post shared by @shedeursanders

On paper, these stories don’t have that much to do with each other, but as I thought about them today…(Insert Carrie Bradshaw voice here) It got me thinking…Both stories actually have a lot in common.