On top of being subject to a federal gambling investigation, Detroit Pistons star and Larsa Pippen’s ex, Malik Beasley, is dealing with $8 million in financial problems.

According to a new report, Beasley is in messyyyyy financial trouble, including owing money to his landlord, barber, sports agency, and…dentist.

Yes, his dentist.

Is this all just karma for allegedly cheating on his now estranged wife, Montana Yao, with Pippen back in 2020?

Pippen claims the affair was “COVID brain,” but it also appears that Beasley simply hasn’t been…using his brain.

Beasley clearly doesn’t seem too bothered by all of the news, since just an hour ago, he was posting to his Instagram Story from a megaformer class he probably saw on TikTok.

