Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellie G's avatar
Ellie G
1d

So cool that you were there! I watched it, she did so well even if she didn’t break four!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Madeline Hill
Chivvis's avatar
Chivvis
1d

Meeting my track coach boyfriend's running friends today, this couldn't come at a better time (aka now I have interesting talking points 🙏🏻🙏🏻)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Madeline Hill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture