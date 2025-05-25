If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

We’re just hours away from game 3 in the Eastern Conference Finals and things are not looking *great* for the New York Knicks.

They lost two games at home to the Indiana Pacers with my man Timothée Chalamet courtside to witness it.

I became a lifelong Knicks fan a few weeks ago on

, because I realized that being a Georgia sports fan really is the same as being a Knicks fan.

We’re constantly disappointed and always think we’ll blow the lead even when we’re up by a lot (and we usually do blow it).

Game 3 is a do-or-die game for the Knicks. If they don’t win this game, it’s pretty much over.

Listen: I’m not head coach, Tom Thibodeau, but I do have a few suggestions on how the Knicks could potentially turn this series around.

Happy Sunday and BING BONG.

Send Them To Broadway

I think it’s time the Knicks go on a field trip.

I’m sure the Knicks have it in their budget to send the team to see Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway to witness the “ABC” scene made famous by Hilaria’s husband, Alec Baldwin, in person.

I’m sorry, but the Knicks are not closers. They! Can’t! Close! Games!

Maybe watching the “Always Be Closing” scene will awaken something in them...