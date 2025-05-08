If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

Here’s what I imagined happened: Paul Pierce was doom scrolling in bed one night when he stumbled upon an inspirational video of someone surprising their best friend at the Boston Marathon finish line and thought to himself, “I could probably do that.”

He probably kept scrolling, but the idea kept growing. He just needed the right moment to act on it.

Well, that moment came—sort of—when the Boston Celtics shockingly lost game 2 of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks after leading all of the game.

If this feels like history repeating itself…it is! During game 1, the Knicks shocked the world and came back from a 20-point deficit to beat the Celtics on their own turf.

For it to happen again was….WILDDDD.

New York Sports Gossip Enthusiasts: If you know someone who can get me a ticket to game 4…HMU.

Anyways!

After the Celtics’ shocking loss in game one, Pierce went on FS1 and promised that he would walk to work (in Los Angeles!) if the Celtics lost game two:

“If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I'm walking here tomorrow, 15 miles. In my robe, no shoes on, barefoot ... put the house on this game.”

And the former Celtics star did follow through on that promise. I don’t follow Pierce on Instagram, but boy was I locked in today.