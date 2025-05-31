If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

We’re just a few hours away from Game 6 in the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks won Game 5 at home and it wasn’t even close!

As a new lifelong Knicks fan like

, do I think they will win Game 6 and eventually win the series at home for Game 7? Hrrrm….statistically it’s not looking promising, but anything could happen!

What I *am* sure of is when Knicks assistant coach Timothée Chalamet is attending games, they do seem to be playing better.

I’m curious if Chalamet is about to land in Indianapolis on a private jet to watch the Knicks in an elimination game, but I am even more curious if Kylie Jenner will be joining him...

The pair were spotted last at dinner in New York City, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t be flying into Indiana right now!

If you’re not chronically online like me and checking Twitter 1,789 times during a game to find out if Chalamet is in attendance, there’s a perfect website for you: Is Timothée At The Knicks Game?

Created by Nora Henick, the genius behind the Substack

where she curates the best pre-loved and vintage things from eBay, the website answers a simple question: Is Timothée Chalamet at the Knicks game?

I was aware of a similarly formatted website, Is Mercury In Retrograde—since I did live in Los Angeles for nearly a decade—but when my friend

sent it to me, I gasped.

I reached out to Henick, who kindly answered a few questions about why she decided to create the website.

If you’re reading this before Game 6, go Knicks! If you’re reading this after Game 6, I hope we can still say go Knicks!

An Interview With The Creator Of Is Timothée At The Knicks Game

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. You can follow Nora on Instagram here and subscribe to her Substack here.

First off–how long have you been a Knicks fan?

If I'm being honest, I just started watching a few weeks ago.

I grew up in New Jersey, and my parents are both born and raised New Yorkers, so the Knicks were always the team I defaulted to when asked if I had any basketball loyalties.

However, I'd be lying if I said I paid attention to anything that went on up until a few weeks ago.

What really got me into it was my friends. I have an incredible group of friends who have taken me under their wing and taught me everything I need to know (and continue to answer my dumb questions) while we watch.

They also helped me create the site. It may sound silly or dumb but I love to laugh and I love to have fun with my friends and I love to learn new things. Getting into basketball and making it fun with such a great group of people has genuinely brought so much joy to my life.

I am incredibly unserious about basketball; the only thing we are all dead serious about is protecting Jalen Brunson with our hearts, souls, and angel numbers.

Can you share what inspired you to create the website? I'm OBSESSED.

I'm not the biggest Timothée Chalamet fan (I don't think we needed any more Willy Wonka movies), but I found it so funny that no matter what, he was in attendance, decked out in an insane outfit, amped up as if he was about to be tapped in to get on the court.

It became a joke where I'd ask, is Timmy there? Does anyone have eyes on Timmy? So when we were out watching the game on May 23, I looked up the domain and saw that it was available and we bought it.

I love that you love it -- thank you so much!



How long did it take you to create it?

In basketball terms, less than a quarter of a game. I've been live updating it from my phone during the games, which takes a few minutes only because Squarespace mobile functionality sucks.

The girls help me keep eyes on Timmy and source images.



Will you continue running it next season?

I will continue it until Timmy stops showing up to games (so I'm assuming that means I'll be doing this forever).

Looks like me and Club Chalamet are locked into this for life.

The real question: Will Timmy be flying to Indianapolis to see the Knicks play?!

Timmy will be wherever the Knicks need him to be, and I love that. May we all have that kind of loyalty from the people around us in life.



As the curator of the incredible

fashion Substack, what's been your favorite

?

I love the energy that he’s bringing with his looks… that’s all I have to say on that…

I did poll the group chat for their feedback:

Hailey loved his blue on blue windbreaker look.

justjared A post shared by @justjared

Devi agreed, but also threw these two into the mix: the dark blue Chrome Hearts track suit and the orange on orange with custom Chrome Hearts timbs look.

Devi Penny also wrote a piece called What to Wear to a Breakdown , that opens with, "Let me set the stage for you. The New York Knicks have returned to Madison Square Garden, in a face-off against the Indiana Pacers (booooo, tomato, tomato). The current score is 1-3. The Knicks need to win tonight to continue in the series. To have a shot at the championship. To make history. And you. You are courtside. So what are you wearing?" It's the perfect blend of fashion and basketball.

