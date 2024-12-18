If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber to support the work that I’m doing.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger is headed to the New York Yankees.

Usually, I wouldn’t write a sentence like that, but I don’t think I’ve ever received more DMs about a topic since Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce.

What makes this story particularly interesting to *me* is that Bellinger is about to become teammates with his wife’s ex-boyfriend.

Bellinger started dating model Chase Carter in 2020 and the pair married in 2023. They have two daughters and seem to be doing well. Okay, cute!

lilbabycheezus A post shared by @lilbabycheezus

Anddd…to make things more interesting, Carter dated Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton in 2019.

One time, Carter posted an…odd…Happy Birthday Instagram Story dedicated to Stanton, where she thanks him for not pushing her in the water??? Unclear what’s going on there…

Anyways!

Carter was even spotted sitting next to Aaron Judge’s (star Yankee honestly would’ve made an appearance on that iconic episode of Sex And The City iykyk) then-girlfriend (now-wife), Samantha Bracksieck, during Game 3 of the 2019 ALDS.

According to a report, Carter and Stanton split about a month later after he “liked” Instagram posts from a UFC ring star, Arianny Celeste.

Not! Great!

How serious was Carter and Stanton’s relationship? Honestly, I don’t think it matters. Personally, if my husband were now employed by the same company that my ex worked at and had the same job title….I wouldn’t feel *great* about it.

lilbabycheezus A post shared by @lilbabycheezus

I’m also curious how Stanton and Bellinger feel about it! Are they going to follow each other on Instagram??? Keep their distance??? Pass each other in the hallway going into team meetings and give each other the subtle soft smile of two coworkers who aren’t really friends but are forced to be around each other because they work at the same place???

So! Many! Questions!

It doesn’t seem like Stanton is dating anyone based on my silly little Googling. He was named one of New York’s most eligible bachelors in 2021, and the New York Post asked him about it, to which he replied, “It’s nice, and it also allows me to focus on being the best baseball player I can be.”

Maybe this off-the-field drama won’t get to him, and by opening day in April, Bellinger and Stanton will be best of friends???

Only time will tell…

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Did you know that a key line in Gracie Abrams’ viral hit, ‘That’s So True’, is connected to LeBron James? (via The Sports Gossip Show )

Magic Johnson went to Erewhon to try Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell’s $22 smoothie. (via X)

UWNT star Trinity Rodman is setting the record straight about her relationship with her famous father. (via Call Her Daddy)

Remember that NBA player who got caught for betting on his own games? Well, he’s being sentenced today on criminal charges for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. (via CBC)

