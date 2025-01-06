If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

Something has been on my mind and I need to get it off my chest.

For a while, I couldn’t pinpoint what bothered me so much about athlete weddings and proposals. It wasn’t the setting (all very pretty). It wasn’t the celebrity planner’s touch (Mindy Weiss usually). And it wasn’t the famous faces on the dance floor (In photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE/Brides/Vogue).

As I scrolled through dozens of Instagram carousels, dotcom galleries, and even editorial features, it dawned on me: Why do these athletes all have the same floral aesthetic?