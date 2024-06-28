If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $8/month. Your support means the world!

The biggest story of the NBA Draft isn’t the fact that the son of Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, was just drafted by the Lakers.

It’s a story that even The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City producers couldn’t write.

On Thursday, reports surfaced alleging that newly drafted NBA rookie Kyle Filipowski may have been groomed by his girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison, into…becoming Mormon???

That sentence alone would be enough to have me stop what I am doing (scrolling on The Real Real), but when I learned that Filipowski began dating Hutchison when he was in high school, and she was in her 20s…that derailed my entire DAY.

I know Josh Giddey is relieved to hear about this story...

Some basketball context before we get into it: Filipowski is a seven-foot Duke star who was slated to go in the late first round of the NBA Draft.

Filipowski ended up going in the second-round after reports that his workouts weren’t great and that he was “nervous” during interviews.

Was he distracted by what I am about to tell you? Possibly…

According to Filipowski’s own brother (not verified but pretty positive based on some digging), Hutchison allegedly had Filipowski cut his family off over two years ago via email.

I feel like if you’re going to cut your entire family off, maybe do it through a letter in the mail?

An email is where I unsubscribe from a restaurant’s updates I went to one time that had off-brand Heath Ceramics plates and mismatched pink tile in the bathroom to bait me to take a selfie in, not a medium to tear my family apart.

Here’s what I’ll say: We don’t know Filipowski’s family situation. Maybe he had reason to cut them off?

Who! Knows!

What we do know is that Filipowski is 20-years-old and Hutchison is somewhere between 26-28-years-old.

Kev Mahserejian, a media technician for FOX Sports, did the Lord’s work and dug into this further and found Hutchison’s LinkedIn account (now deleted obviously).

If she graduated college at The University of Alabama in 2018, that would mean she was roughly 21ish.

In 2018, Filipowski was roughly 15 or 16 based on the fact that he was born in 2003.

This story wouldn’t bother me as much as it does if it weren’t for the fact that Hutchison WENT TO PROM with Filipowski in 2022 (!), meaning she was 24-25ish and he was a senior in high school???

I’m sorry, but this caption is sending me:

I guess he could’ve been 18, but……….I mean…..do I need to elaborate on this? Does that even make it better? I don’t think so.

Fine, I will elaborate on a related piece of information I learned.

After digging through Hutchison’s Instagram highlight of their relationship called “🫶” (of course it is), she shared a photo on December 11, 2022, celebrating the couple’s one-year anniversary together:

I may have barely passed statistics in high school, college, and my master’s program, but I do have access to timeanddate.com.

Filipowski was born November 7, 2003, meaning their one-year anniversary was 18 years, 1 month, and four days from December 11, 2021.

If I had to *guess*, they did not magically start dating and become “official” on December 11, 2021. Does this mean they started dating before he was 18?

If they went to prom together in May of 2022, that’s only six months after they became official. That *does* does feel bold and (at least to me) implies that they were serious before December 2021.

To be an adult in your 20s, willing to go to prom with a high school student…that is not a casual relationship…I also have further evidence to prove my point.

Filipowski began liking Hutchison’s Instagram posts in….you’re not ready for it…2014.

As we already know, I can’t do math, but wouldn’t that put Filipowski at 11-years-old and Hutchison at 18 or 19????

How did they know each other?! Why were they following each other on Instagram??? Did she babysit him???? Was she his camp counselor???

Mahserejian claims they may have even been cousins, but….I’m not so sure about THAT.

A user claiming to be Filipowski’s mother (not verified) also chimed in on Twitter to add that Hutchison’s endgame was to get engaged to Filipowski.

And! She! Did! Just! That!

An anonymous user told Mahserejian that the pair allegedly kept their engagement a secret during his spring semester at Duke University at the advice of Duke basketball’s coaching staff…Okay, DukeMoi!

You may be asking yourself: 1. How do we know that Hutchison is Mormon and 2. Did she really groom him into Mormonism?

Well, Hutchison has been tagged in photos featuring the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Does that make her Mormon? No, but I am not out here posing in photos that tag the Mormon church if I am, in fact, not Mormon…

On top of that, Filipowski’s brother implied that Filipowski was groomed on Twitter, so do with that information what you will:

To add more fuel to the fire, Filipowski was ironically drafted by the Utah Jazz.

As Filipowski’s brother puts it bluntly, this story really is one of one.

