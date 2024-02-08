If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

Super Bowl LVIII is on Sunday, and I feel like I finally need to come clean about something that has been haunting me since elementary school…

I don’t really know how to read Roman numerals…Is this my Roman empire? Maybe…

I was too busy in history class flipping through the textbook for pages with images on them to be bothered to learn these.

I’ve always been a content girlie at heart what can I say!

Anyways, as you are probably aware, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers.

In honor of the Super Bowl and Impersonal Foul’s three-year (what is time?!) anniversary, I’m offering 20 percent off annual paid subscriptions until Monday only! 🎉

20% Annual Subscription

In addition to the free weekly edition of Impersonal Foul, paying subscribers will receive a bonus newsletter in their inbox on everything from an NBA player who wants to make a country music album to what it’s actually like being an NFL cheerleader.

20% Annual Subscription

Okay, now back to the sports gossip and nonsense…

Little Miss You Know Who will likely be there and probably Miles Teller’s wife for some reason.

Usher will perform, and I will remind my husband a thousand times that I once sat next to him at brunch.

This is probably the most talked about Super Bowl in recent memory—and it’s not because of what’s happening on the field.

To dig into some of the off-the-field nonsense, I got in a Google Doc with my dear friend

who writes *the* only pop culture newsletter I devour,

.

Read Our Full Convo

If you’re looking for even more off-the-field Super Bowl content, I collaborated with

on a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-themed roundup of key moments in their relationship—through art!

I also recently spoke with The Washington Post for their story on the Taylor Swift x WAG narrative.

Enjoy!

Super Bowl Preview: Ant Impersonal Foul x Hung Up Collab

Be sure to subscribe to Hunter’s incredible newsletter here and follow her on X and Instagram.

Hunter Harris: Ten days ago when I was in Tulsa, I watched football with my great Uncle, who I just call “Uncle.” When Travis Kelce came onscreen, Uncle said “Evidently that one is dating some sort of country singer.” (I cannot stress enough he is 86 years old.) Uncle asked me if I knew anything about that, and the last thing I remember is saying “Yeah, she’s more of a pop singer now, and she’s considered the greatest songwriter of her generation, perhaps…” before I started fully rambling, and saw his eyes flutter as he dozed off.

Anyway.

The Super Bowl is this Sunday. I’m calling this the season finale of the whirlwind Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance — it will be renewed immediately for another six seasons and movie, but we’ll get a little bit of a break. I’ve had enough of it! I don’t even hate their whole thing, it’s just too much. Tree Paine should know better.

Madeline, how are you feeling about Sunday’s game?

Madeline Hill: Had enough?! I may be over seeing Jason Kelce’s shirtless bod jump into the stands at games, but I am certainly not over seeing how much more vintage Chiefs gear Ms. Swift’s stylist can source on Ebay or Etsy (most likely the latter)....

The Chiefs are playing the San Francisco 49ers and both teams have already played in the Super Bowl before—and won. From an actual sports standpoint, I don’t think anyone is *that* excited to see both of these teams back in the game…

The Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, who arguably were a better team, but just could not seal the deal. The 49ers beat the Detroit Lions in the AFC Championship and they were winning—until they weren’t. We! Were! All! Rooting! For! You!

Curious how Eminem is handling the loss…

From a sports gossip standpoint, there has maybe never been a Super Bowl with this much chatter since….we all know what happened in 2004….Justice for Janet!

Read Our Full Convo

If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

You can follow me on Instagram here, Twitter here and TikTok here. Enjoy the endless void of content!