Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is starting to look more like a nepo baby with every side hustle he embarks on (despite not actually being one).

First, during the 2020 NBA Bubble, Butler sold $20 coffees to other NBA players. This evolved into his company, Bigface, which sells DTC coffee, merch, and apparel.

@JimmyButler x @BIGFACEBRAND for Issue 33 of @standartmag

I’m sorry, but a lifestyle company is the most nepo baby thing I’ve ever heard.

Anyways!

Butler has now decided to add another side hustle to his resume: Country music producer/songwriter.

Yesterday, an interview came out in The Guardian with Claire De Lune (who I interviewed for my Lakers x Celtics rivalry preview!), where Butler shared that he has written over 60 songs for a potential country album.

60!

“There’s so many people out there, and I’m one of them, that are like, ‘Man, I can do that,’ and you really don’t know how difficult it is to make a No 1 song, how difficult it is to have all these songs on the back burner. And you got to pick the right ones. And it’s fun, and I do love it, but my goodness, it’s difficult. It’s stressful – it’s completely different from basketball. I’m not saying basketball’s easy either, but just for people to be able to think they can just go do this or that – it’s like, man, look. Humble yourself. It is incredibly fun, I’ve had a blast while doing it. But I will tell you that it’s not easy.”

Butler’s goal is to have 200 songs to choose from. 200!!!

You may be thinking: Why is Butler doing this in the first place and can he even sing?!