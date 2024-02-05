If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

In the Corner, by George Luks, 1920-21, photo by Kathryn Riley

We’re less than a week away from Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

For the first time, attention from fans and the media is more focused on whether a certain player’s girlfriend will make it from her concert on another continent in time to see her boyfriend play in his fourth Super Bowl than who will win the game itself.

The girlfriend in question—Taylor Swift—will make it from Tokyo (where I guess we may not get Reputation Taylor’s Version right now???) with plenty of time to see her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce take on the 49ers.

Given it's Super Bowl week, I thought I'd kick things off with a special newsletter with LJ Rader, the creator of the incredible social media accounts and newsletter (!)

If you remember, I spoke with Rader last year about how he can find the *perfect* piece of art to match virtually every major sports moment—from memory.

We thought it would be fun to give some Taylor Swift x Travis Kelce relationship moments the ArtButMakeItSports treatment.

We thought it would be fun to give some Taylor Swift x Travis Kelce relationship moments the ArtButMakeItSports treatment.

Plus: Be sure to send Rader your questions on how he found these *chef's kiss* art pairings here.

Subscribe to ArtButMakeItSports

And….there is still time for someone to get me a ticket to the Super Bowl……My DMs are VERY open!!!

Taylor Swift Breaks The Sports Gossip Internet

Merry Company, by Dirck Hals, 1635, photo by JasonHanna Photo

September 24, 2023. A day that will go down in history as the day that Taylor Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

Relief of Clapping Women, Middle Kingdom, 2051-2000 B.C, photo by David Eulitt

Swift was photographed with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, and even chest-bumped someone in the suite.

Taylor Swift Meets The Dad

Ruinenlandschaft mit tanzendem Faun, by Dirck van der Lisse, 17th century, photo by Jaime Squire

After attending the Chiefs game against the New York Jets the previous weekend (the one Blake Lively attended), Swift watched Kelce take on the Denver Broncos at home.

Ms. Brittany was there, and Swift also met Kelce’s dad, Ed, who once called Swift “very smart” in an interview with People Magazine. It sounds like someone has Tree’s direct line!

Karma Is The Guy On The Chiefs

The Kiss, by Auguste Rodin, 1882

Swift attended another Chiefs game the following weekend (it doesn’t matter who their opponent was) and was photographed holding Kelce’s hand after the game.

I feel like this was bait to set us up for the kiss heard round the world when Kelce flew to Argentina to watch his new girlfriend change the lyrics to her hit ‘Karma’ to “Karma is a guy on the Chiefs” during the closing song of her three-hour long set.

Swifties everywhere combusted. Joe Alwyn took a sip of cold tea.

And yet—that wasn’t all! After the concert, Kelce waited backstage (side stage??) for Ms. Taylor Alison Swift to leap into his arms for a smooch.

Boo Who Cares

Study for a Head, by Francis Bacon, 1952

Swift attended the December 17th Chiefs game against the New England Patriots. The game was in Massachusetts, so Swift faced some boos from the Patriots fans.

She shrugged them off, and blew a kiss to the jumbotron in the process. Tree taught her well!

Travis Kelce Would Look Up At This Exact Moment

Archduke Leopold Wilhelm and the artist in the archducal picture gallery in Brussels, by David Teniers the Younger, 1653

I’m sure you’ve seen this clip of Kelce walking in the tunnel as he glances up to see Swift on the poster.

He! Knows! His! Angles! That’s! For! Sure!

Taylor Swift Was Cold

The Red Kerchief, by Claude Monet, 1868

In the AFC Wild Card game, the Chiefs played the Miami Dolphins in Kansas City. The game was freezing.

Woman with a Water Jug, by Johannes Vermeer, 1660-62

If Swift is willing to get on a (private) jet to go to Kansas City in the middle of winter to attend her boyfriend’s work event, you know it’s serious.

I Guess Andy Reid Is A Swiftie

Ecce Homo, by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, 1757, photo by Jeff Darlington

After the Chiefs’ AFC championship win, Swift walked her expensive shoes onto the wet grass (brave), kissed her boyfriend on national television, and became best friends with the Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid.

Get! This! Man! In! The VIP! Tent!

