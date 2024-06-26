If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber. Your support means the world!

I feel like we need to invent a new phrase for hard-launching your significant other on Instagram when you’re famous.

I Paid My Publicist An $18k/month Retainer To Advise On The Best Strategy Launch? I Had My Social Media Manager On Payroll Send Me Three Captions To Pick From Launch? My Strategy Is No Strategy So I Do Whatever I Want?

Whatever we want to call it, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went Instagram Official over the weekend.

As I’m sure you’ve seen by now, Swift hard launched the relationship with a selfie with Kelce, Prince William and his children, Princess Charlotte (a “huge” TS fan), and Prince George.

There’s so much to unpack in this photo…

taylorswift A post shared by @taylorswift

First off—the 1x zoom is so Millennial-coded. To this day, I still feel too embarrassed to use .5 to take a selfie.

I’m too old! I’m sorry!

Based on early reactions from the Swiftverse, I don’t think Swift initially tagged Kelce in the photo, but she has since tagged him.

Was it a mistake by a social media manager? Maybe….As someone who used to work in that world I *do* think it was intentional not to tag him at first.

We all know who Mr. Swift is!

I also love the fact that Kelce is wearing that Team USA x Olympics hat.

Did NBC pay him to wear it? It certainly was a choice and I love it. I also feel like Bob Costas or Mike Tirico sent the following to Kelce to get him to wear it when he met British royals:

Bob Costas/Mike Tirico: Kelce. Big dawg. Let’s keep Americans excited about the Olympics. Can we send you a hat? Travis Kelce: Big dawg! Wazz uppppp??? Hell yea. Love America.

It’s such a silly choice as a hard launch.

You just know the royal family was plotting for a selfie with Swift that they could post on their official channels to deflect from all of that negative press they’ve been getting about Ms. Kate and that other lady…

I don’t think the royal family considered that Ms. Swift herself would share the photo on her own feed, considering her pattern of sharing Getty Images with some version of “THANK YOU INSERT CITY” after the set of shows during the Eras Tour.

taylorswift A post shared by @taylorswift

Tree Paine is always keeping us on our toes!

This selfie definitely would’ve been enough…until night three at Wembley Stadium happened.

Somewhere, the ghost of Paul Revere sprinted around America to shout, “Travis Kelce is coming! Travis Kelce is coming!”

Obviously, Kelce was at nights one and two in London, but I don’t think anyone (even diehard Swifties who are buying every single physical copy with a different acoustic song of TTPD) could’ve predicted that Kelce would’ve shown up onstage, dressed as a dancer, for The Tourtured Poets Department set.

Did I gasp? Possibly. Did I have FOMO? Obviously.

I could write 5,000 words on that performance alone, but what truly shocked me was that we got a second—and even more direct—hard launch of Kelce via that Getty Image roundup.

taylorswift A post shared by @taylorswift

Unlike the 1x zoom selfie with that boring prince, we got a direct callout from Swift about Kelce: “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰”

Cracking up????? Swooning over??????

I’m! Unwell!

Good things come in threes, so maybe we’ll have the luck of the Irish on our side when Swift takes the stage in Dublin this weekend and maybe we’ll get a second Kelce appearance.

If Kelce incorporates a touchdown dance I may just combust…

He did spill the beans about their relationship on a new episode of Bussin’ With the Boys, which I’ll take as a win.

Thank you for your service, Kelce. 🫡

It’s My Birthday!

What does a Very Online girl want for her birthday today? For you to give me the gift of reading more sports nonsense, of course!

For the next 48 hours, I’m offering 20% off annual subscriptions to Impersonal Foul.

20% Off Your Annual Subscription

Paying subscribers get an extra newsletter a week, where I dive into fun topics like the fact that Gigi Hadid’s ex almost made the Australian Olympic swimming team, why Zendaya’s character in Challengers never would’ve gone to Stanford, according to an actual tennis expert, and more.

Maybe I’m jinxing my birthday wish, but it really is to bring even more off-the-field/court/track content to the world and your support helps me do that. 💖

Sports Business News To Impress Your Coworkers With At A Work Event That Isn’t Mandatory But Feels Mandatory

Glossier has been the Official Beauty Partner of the WNBA for the past four years, and I love this new collab with artist Na Chainkua Reindorf, where they refurbished basketball courts at Tompkins Square Park in New York City. (via Glossier) glossier A post shared by @glossier

Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final drew pretty high viewer numbers in the U.S.. I even watched! I feel like hockey needs their version of Drive To Survive… (via Sports Business Journal)

Was literally *just* looking at tickets with my husband to see Lionel Messi play in possibly his last international tournament for Argentina at Copa América and the ticket prices are just…bonkers??? Apparently, we weren’t the only ones to think this! If anyone has a plug for reasonably priced tickets, you know where to find me… (via Front Office Sports)

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Remember that NBA player (22) who had a baby with that influencer (39)? And she already has a kid who is also 22? Well, they don’t care about the relationship haters! (via TMZ Sports)

Former LSU teammates and current NFL players Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson walked the runway at Vogue World. Did anyone actually watch that? (via Bleacher Report) joeyb_9 A post shared by @joeyb_9

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff married a Sports Illustrated model! Congrats! (via New York Post)

There feels like a lot of NFL news this week, but I couldn’t *not* include the story about the wife of Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback, Matthew Stafford, saying that while she was in college at Georgia (Go Dawgs), she slept with the backup quarterback to make Stafford jealous. Oooop! (via X)

If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber. Your support means the world!

You can follow me on Instagram here, Twitter here and TikTok here. Enjoy the endless void of content!