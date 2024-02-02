If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

There’s dating someone younger than you, and then there’s dating someone the same age as your son.

Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (21) has been allegedly dating influencer/actress/former Basketball Wives cast member/Chris Brown’s ex/owner of a swimsuit line Draya Michele (39) since August of last year.

author Draya Michele on Instagram: “Such a delight like a 🧁”

I’d like to preface this newsletter by saying there is nothing wrong with an older woman dating a younger man (except Aaron Taylor-Johnson…I’m sorry!).

Men do it all the time!

Leonardo DiCaprio famously refuses to date anyone over the age of 25. Larry Gagosian (78)—that art guy Derek Blasberg always posts photos with—is dating artist Anna Weyant (28). And how could I forget Dane Cook (51), who married Kelsi Taylor (24)?