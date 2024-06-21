If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $8/month. Your support means the world!

While Gigi Hadid is probably hanging out with Bradley Cooper, her ex-boyfriend isn’t going to the Olympics.

Is that sentence throwing you for a loop? Did you even know that one of Hadid’s exes is an athlete??

Let’s! Dig! In!

If you remember, Hadid dated Cody Simpson, an Australian singer, from 2013 to 2015.

This was around the time when Gigi’s mom, Yolanda, became a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

I feel like everyone remembers those…questionable conversations between Yolanda and Gigi about what it takes to become a model.

Like anyone who was Very Online at the time (and still is), I remember finding out about Hadid dating Simpson through some form of Googling “GIGI HADID BOYFRIEND” or “GIGI HADID MODEL DATING WHO.”

Sadly, Hadid and Simpson broke up after two yeas of dating.

Young! Love!

Simpson said the breakup was amicable: "I love my ex-girlfriend, I always will. It was an amicable, mutual decision, and we still talk every now and then, but the highly publicized thing made me uncomfortable.”

Obviously, Hadid and Simpson went in different directions.

Hadid had a baby with a boy band member and Simpson became…an Olympic swimming hopeful??