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Where do we start today, besides the fact that TMZ may have ruined the plot of The Drama (No, I haven’t seen it, and no, don’t Google it and possibly be accidentally spoiled like I was)?

In fun news before the mess, Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu signed with Nike! I am so happy about this decision and think this was a verrrryyy smart move by Nike.

How can I get my hands on those Jacquemus collab sneakers that have been flooding my feed? I may need to send some emails…

Now onto sports gossip news…there is…a lot happening.

It’s only Wednesday and we already have Chappell Roan beefing with one of the most famous soccer players in the world, a Los Angeles Lakers star hiring Kim Kardashian’s divorce attorney to help with an ongoing custody dispute, a quadruple amputee and professional corn hole player allegedly murdering someone…and more!

Before we get into it, might I suggest you become a paying subscriber for just $5 per month?

You get access to stories like this:

And this:

You’ll be supporting this one-woman operation I’ve been running off of my six-year-old MacBook for the past five years. I say this every time, but your support really does mean the world.

Anyways!

The first story I want to discuss with everyone is the fact that Charlotte Wilder and I may actually be influencing the Athlete Wedding Industrial Complex for good.

To catch you up to speed, I wrote a newsletter last year outlining how I believed all athlete weddings look the same:

Typically, athletes use flowers that Charlotte and I have now coined on The Sports Gossip Show as “compressed”, where the stems are shoved so tightly together that there is very little room for the flowers to breathe.

We’ve said it on the show, but we hoped that maybe one day—just maybe—an athlete would come across one of our clips and take our advice and Let! The! Flowers! Breathe!

Well, it looks like an NFL star and his wife may have been listening after all.