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I love March Madness.

The upsets! The game-winners! The viral crying piccolo girl!

With the tournament underway, there’s already been a few shocking finishes, like VCU’s insane comeback over UNC and High Point University upsetting No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

I think one of the main reasons High Point won was the fact that the university chartered a jet to fly students on, so they could cheer on the team as they advanced for the first time ever to the round of 32.

The! Vibes! Are! So! Important!

For those who aren’t familiar, High Point is a private university in North Carolina where tuition and room & board for the 2026-2027 year will run you $71,429.

Perks for students include free laundry, free airport shuttle (if you wear a High Point t-shirt), an airplane cabin interior to mock what it could be like sitting next to an executive on a plane, and more.

Another perk for students apparently included a seat on the jet to Portland to watch their team beat Wisconsin.

A TikTok went viral from Sofia Nicastro, a freshman at High Point studying interior design, who was on the jet.

I reached out to her via TikTok and she kindly answered some of my burning questions about what it was like riding on the jet—including whether they had to pay for the trip out of pocket.

Enjoy!