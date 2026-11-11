Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

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Emily Cody's avatar
Emily Cody
3d

I've watched the Tatum-Brown interaction so many times. Brown's little leg pat back is almost almost imperceptible but it's there!!

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1 reply by Madeline Hill
𝓵𝓵 𝓬øø𝓵 𝓳ordan's avatar
𝓵𝓵 𝓬øø𝓵 𝓳ordan
3d

my family… they give more lisa vanderpump and kyle richards energy to me 💔💔💔

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