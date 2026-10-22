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Since July 27th, 2026, Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James has posted 497 inspirational quotes to his Instagram Story.

How did I get to this exact number? Well, I screenshotted and organized every one of them in Google Drive for an episode of The Sports Gossip Show that Charlotte Wilder and I worked on for months.

While James has basically been chronically online since you could be chronically online, the uptick in posting inspirational quotes started right around the time he signed with the Sixers.

Before you come for me: Yes, James has posted inspirational quotes to his Story before, but not at this frequency.

Methodology

From July 27th until October 19th (the day before the start of the NBA season), I screenshotted every inspirational quote that James shared on his public Instagram Story.

Accounting for human error, I'm confident I didn’t miss a single quote he shared.

A screenshot from my camera roll.

About once a week, I would pull the screenshots from my camera roll and organize them into subfolders by posting date.

A screenshot of the Google Drive folder.

Most of the time, James posted these quotes first thing in the morning, all at once. Rarely were there days when he’d post, let’s say, two inspirational quotes, and then post four more later in the day.

Almost always, this man was posting these slides back to back, within seconds of each other. I know this because I have the timestamps from when I was screenshotting them and I could see James was posting these back to back to back to back to back.

Rise! And! Grind!

There were even days where James posted upwards of 16 inspirational quotes in a row.

In fact, there were nine days when James posted at least 10 inspirational quotes in a row. If you know anything about social media strategy, posting that many slides to your Instagram Story is absurd and will lead to a very low completion rate, which isn’t good for engagement.

This, of course, makes you wonder: Who are these quotes for other than James?