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Back in May, I wrote about Savannah James’ high-end skincare line, Reframe Beauty.

The creative direction and digital design were done by a company that has worked with brands like Literary Sport and Thom Browne and James partnered with Nick Axelrod-Welk and Alexis Page (both beauty industry iykyk names) on the line.

The brand launched with three products in May of 2025 and there hasn’t been much press coverage since, posts on the company’s Instagram (or James’), or any new product launches…until about ten seconds ago.

I suspected Reframe may be launching another product when I noticed that James’ husband, LeBron James, began sharing more Reframe Beauty posts to his Instagram Story.

Of course, I had to dig further and noticed that just four days ago, VIOLET GREY announced they would be exclusively carrying the skincare line.

What’s piqued my interest further was the fact that VIOLET GREY used the phrasing, “…on the eve of launching Reframe an edited line of skin care essentials—exclusively at VIOLET GREY” in an Instagram post.

Not only that, but they say that James “…just added” skincare brand founder to her resume, despite the fact that the brand launched over a year ago.

And, yes, a skincare brand partnering with a major beauty retailer like VIOLET GREY isn’t out of the ordinary. However, I do find it odd that it’s happening now when they haven’t released any new products, have barely done any marketing, and rarely post about it on their own social channels.

Since they launched, they’ve only released those three products and have not really done much influencer seeding or PR—until now.

To read the rest of today’s deep dive into James’ skincare line (and the unreleased product launch I may or may not have discovered) and get all of the most fascinating off-the-field stories you need to know become a paying subscriber for less than $2 a week.

Now let’s get into it.