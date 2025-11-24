If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber and get 20% off an annual subscription for a limited time to support the work that I’m doing.

Is it just me or have the past few weeks been filled with more sports gossip nonsense than usual???

I started this newsletter almost *five* years ago, which I honestly can't believe.

No onto the nonsense!

Did Tate McRae and Jack Hughes Meet On Raya?

I feel like the answer to this question is very much yes.

Last Thursday, DeuxMoi reported that the singer and New Jersey Devils player went on a date at Anton’s in the West Village.

I feel like this is an ideal early-in-the-relationship date spot. Is it the best restaurant in the world? No. But do they have a branzino and a chicken like every other restaurant? Yes.

Hughes, who is currently out for eight weeks after injuring his hand in a “freak accident” at a team dinner the week before this date, appears to be in good spirits here.

He’s! Out! With! A! Pop! Star!

I feel like McRae is also jazzed about the date, considering she is Canadian and hockey is their national sport after all.

I just know that when she came across his little slideshow on Raya, she immediately swiped right. If someone knows for sure if they met on the app, please DM me.

Listen: Is there anything better than a new relationship during cuffing season and to distract you from the fact that this freak injury may throw a wrench in the Devils’ great early run they are having this season and your Olympics plans???

For some context, Hughes already has 10 goals in his first 17 games and was expected to join his brother Quinn on Team USA at the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

There’s still time. Team USA needs to submit their roster by the end of December, so theoretically…he’ll be fine???

I would love nothing more than to see McRae in Milan rooting on her new hockey boyfriend at the Olympics.

Give! Us! What! The! People! Want!

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

UNC head coach Bill Belichick sold his Nantucket home for $3.9 million. (via Realtor.com)

Speaking of Belichick, his daughter-in-law allegedly “exploded” on his girlfriend Jordon Hudson for 40 minutes after a game recently. Yes, we’ll be discussing it on tomorrow’s episode of The Sports Gossip Show . (via The New York Post )

The New York Post Andddd speaking of Hudson, she’s been *very* online. (via Instagram)

Dallas Mavericks star and Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, Klay Thompson, got into it with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after a recent game. (via X)

Uh oh: There’s some drama within the Buss family (who recently sold the Lakers to a new ownership group, led by Dodgers owner Mark Walter). Feels like a plotline on Succession if you ask me. (via PEOPLE)

