In December of last year, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he had a girlfriend named Brittani.

Rodgers then went back on the show in April to tell the world that he’s in a “serious relationship” with Brittani.

In June, Rodgers told reporters that he secretly got married “a couple months” ago after being spotted wearing a wedding band at a Kentucky Derby event. Which…Okay?

It was a bit odd that no one had spotted Rodgers with the mysterious woman. No DeuxMoi sighting. No Backgrid photos. No PEOPLE exclusive.

Even if you want to be private, you’re telling me there isn’t at least *one* photo of the pair…at a restaurant???

In August, Rodgers told a reporter for The Athletic that he was “taking orders” from his new sister-in-law, Mia, to join the Steelers.

To make things even weirder, an anonymous Steelers WAG recently told The Daily Mail that Brittani is a “phantom” and went on to say that they haven’t met her and “…don’t even know who she is.”

Like…Has she not attended a game? I’m not saying you need to meet the spouses of your husband’s coworkers right away, but not…ever?

Very! Odd!

Of course, I had to look into this myself and started with the easiest place.