If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com

Last summer, I wrote about how former New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick (72) was dating Jordon Hudson (24).

On

,

and I have talked extensively about everything from their odd Instagram collab posts to the fact that we think Hudson is secretly running Belichick’s account.

With the Super Bowl just days away, it seems like the NFL has finally caught on to the…interesting…relationship we’ve been babbling about.

On Thursday, the NFL held its annual NFL Honors ceremony (basically the Oscars of football awards). Of course, they posted a bunch of content from the red carpet.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen posed with his fiance, Hailee Steinfeld. They posted a paid partnership with Invisalign (where athletes aren’t showing their teeth????). Odd. Anddd…they posted this photo of Belichick and Hudson highlighting the fact that they are both wearing his Super Bowl rings:

nfl A post shared by @nfl

This feels like the NFL’s way of trying to embed themselves into the reality television-esque antics of the league in the same way they realized that (gasp!) women liked football well before Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift and account for nearly 50% of their audience.

The NFL knows what they’re doing. I’m sure they have a well-oiled social team who saw people talking about their red carpet appearance and making jokes about the Super Bowl ring she’s wearing.

I’ve worked in social media long enough to know this post is an excellent engagement bait tactic.

And! I! Respect! It!

Clearly, Hudson is a topic of conversation, considering Snoop Dog, the night’s emcee, made a joke about the age gap between the pair:

I’m sure the NFL has invited them to attend The Big Game, but I’m more curious about Hudson’s end game.

She hosted an “awareness dinner” in New Orleans earlier this week to “…support the victim witnesses of the New Year’s Day devastation.” Belichick was one of the special guests, with opportunities for individuals to take pictures and get autographs.

Is she trying to become a politician’s wife? A spokesperson for The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill? Start a charity organization? All of the above?

Hudson has used both her and Belichick’s social media accounts to build the image of a supportive girlfriend, but also seems to be trying to build her identity outside of Belichick.

She attended the Miss America competition and wrote a 278-word caption comparing pageantry to the suffragette movement? I think? She also went back to her old high school to participate in an alumni band concert for charity.

The strongest signal that she’s trying to build her own identity is that a few days ago, Belichick posted a blurry photo to his Instagram Story, followed by a slide copy that was meant to be a link.

The posts look chaotic, but do feel on-brand for something a 72-year-old would attempt to post on their Story.

However, if you’ve been following his Instagram closely, as Charlotte and I have, it appears that Hudson, up until that post, was running his Instagram account for him. The captions were too polished. He was using the collab feature (something I can guarantee Belichick has no idea how to use). The photos weren’t blurry.

To add fuel to the fire, on the red carpet at the NFL Honors, it looks like Belichick tries to grab Hudson’s hand, and she pulls it away. Were they in a fight about her running his Instagram account? Does he want to do it himself? We know what that results in…

Or is Hudson giving him the keys to his account so she can create her own brand separate from being Belichick’s girlfriend?

I don’t have all the answers yet, but I do know that if Hudson continues to post lengthy captions comparing beauty pageants to the suffragette movement, I may be onto something here.

Other Pointless Super Bowl Gossip

Have you watched Timothée Chalamet’s interview with Kendrick Lamar? (via Variety)

Are Taylor Swift and Blake Lively feuding over that It Ends With Us lawsuit? I don’t think so… (via TMZ Sports)

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are participating in FOX’s Super Bowl broadcast. (via Just Jared)

Jason Kelce ran around New Orleans with two dozen lookalikes. (via GQ)

If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

You can follow me on Instagram here, Twitter here and TikTok here. Enjoy the endless void of content!