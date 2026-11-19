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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has only posted twice on Instagram since July.

On July 20th, Rodgers shared a carousel of images with the caption, “Another bonding week.”

In the first photo, he’s posing with his mom, Darla. In the second, he’s posing with his dad, Ed. In the rest, they look like photos a mom takes when their child brings home their significant other for the first time on Thanksgiving. A little forced, but sweet nonetheless.

This past Saturday, Rodgers published another in-feed post, posing with his younger brother (and former contestant on The Bachelorette), Jordan. In the caption, Rodgers writes, “Great to see little bro @jrodgers11 in his element tonight @acrisurestadium. Really proud of how hard he’s worked to get to where he is now.”

For those unfamiliar, Rodgers has been estranged from his family for the past decade. In 2016, the alleged feud started when Jordan told the world during his hometown date on The Bachelorette that Aaron had removed himself from the family. Rodgers later claimed that he was never invited to the meal, because it was in the middle of football season.

It was also a topic of conversation in his puff-piece docu series on Netflix, Enigma.

At one point during the California wildfires in 2018, Jordan even called Aaron out on Twitter for not contacting his parents to check on them.

Messy!

This is why this public reconciliation is all the more…curious. Is Aaron a changed man? Have they really made up? Did his wife Brittani help facilitate the reunion?

Aaron is an athlete on the brink of retirement—whether he likes it or not—and these public displays of Aaron being a family man give me pause. I want to believe he has changed for the better, but he is still the same person who went on The Pat McAfee Show in August, ahead of the NFL season, ranting about…nonsense.

Is he soft-launching his family so that he will eventually hard launch his wife? Is this all a ploy to garner sympathy from Aaron haters and he’s going to launch a wellness company when he retires and needs people to sign up for his retreats?

Maybe I am too online, but I am just way too skeptical to believe that Aaron, who famously doesn’t post that much online (even though he does talk a lot on television and on podcasts about topics no one wanted to hear his opinion on), is posting photos with his family out of the goodness of his heart.

When you are a public figure, everything you put on the Internet is a calculated choice—whether Aaron even realizes that or not.

Off The Field (And In Your Inbox)

Savannah James is talking about her skincare line again: LeBron James’ wife sat down with Inc. Magazine to share why she launched ReFrame Beauty and why she’s not in a hurry to launch a bunch of products. I just did another trademark search and it appears they may be launching a lip product called “Collagen Cocoon” based on a publicly available application. James says they haven’t invested in any paid media, which may explain why they haven’t really posted any content or done much influencer seeding that I could find when I wrote about the brand here on multiple occasions. Apparently they did put out a four-part documentary series??? I haven’t seen that, but I’ll look for it. (via Inc. Magazine)

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted courtside: At the Los Angeles Lakers home game against the Utah Jazz, which they lost. Womp womp. (via Instagram)

A basketball player was arrested with 34kg of cannabis at a Nigerian airport: An American basketball player who played professional basketball in Thailand was arrested after authorities noticed him abandoning two checked bags at the main airport in Lagos. (via BBC)

Tiger Woods is returning to golf next month: And is participating in a charity tournament, the Hero World Challenge. (via ESPN)

If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but please consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $5/month. Subscriptions are currently 20% off.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com