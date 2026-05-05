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It’s Only A Matter Of Time Until The Met Gala Has A Sports Theme

If you predicted that Timothée Chalamet would skip the Met Gala to attend the Knicks playoff game against the 76ers, congratulations. Knicks in six!

The Met Gala guest list felt particularly sporty this year and I highly recommend reading Daniel-Yaw Miller’s take on the event.

Anna Wintour wore a Chanel jacket that looks eerily similar to the New York Liberty’s colors…

Heated Rivalry stars, Connor Storrie (in Saint Laurent) and Hudson Williams (in Balenciaga) were there. Duh.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez, left The Carlyle Hotel in a workout set, carrying a Kelly, and showed up on the red carpet in a gown by Ludovic De Saint Sernin.

Olympians like Eileen Gu wore an Iris Van Herpen dress made of 15,000 bubbles (that actually blew bubbles) and Alysa Liu wore Louis Vuitton (she’s the new face of the brand btw).

NBA star Jimmy Butler apparently is still in that Alo contract. NFL quarterback Joe Burrow wasn’t in Alo, surprisingly, and instead wore Bode while posing with former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson.

WNBA star Paige Bueckers attended her first Met Gala in custom Coach. Meanwhile, other WNBA stars Angel Reese (in Altuzarra) and Met Gala co-chair A'ja Wilson know their way around the Met Gala red carpet.

Tennis GOAT Serena Williams wore Marc Jacobs and her sister, Venus, (another co-chair) wore a Swarovski gown.

I could keep going, but you get the point.

I really think it’s only a matter of time until we get a sports-themed Met Gala and I better be there.

Now onto the main event…

What’s Going On With Savannah James’ Skincare Line?

Since launching ReFrame Beauty in May of 2025, Savannah James (wife of Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James) has posted about her new beauty brand 11 times in-feed on Instagram.

James’ most recent mention of her new venture came in the form of an Into The Gloss profile in December of last year, where she shares her beauty routine and why she launched the brand:

“My origin story will always come back to my daughter. I’ve always loved beauty—buying the things, trying the things, fully immersing myself in the world—but for a long time, I was focused on being a mom and wife. Something shifted after I had my daughter. People say to do something you love so that it doesn’t feel like work, so I started imagining what a beauty line of my own could look and feel like, and what it could add to the world.”

When the brand launched, I was intrigued—both as a sports fan and someone who spends way too much time on Sephora’s website.

When you have adult acne, it only feels natural to become obsessed with skincare. You spend hours searching for the right ingredients that won’t clog your pores and are actually effective at keeping acne at bay.

If you want my list of holy grails btw you can find them here.

Anyways!

The DTC brand positioned itself as “Skin science reimagined.”

I’m not entirely sure what that means, but they did partner with Howard University’s Department of Dermatology to lead their clinical research and are currently conducting a one-year study with the department.

There isn’t publicly available information on when the study started, but I would assume it should be completed by now??? They haven’t updated their website with any final results, only at the eight-week mark.

I reached out to the brand last week to ask whether they have the study results, but I haven’t heard back.

Yes, I did follow up.

When I first read about the brand, they certainly had my attention.

Many celebrity-led skincare brands have somewhat cheesy branding and aren’t doing anything new besides white-labeling products other brands sell.

Right off the bat, it didn’t feel like that’s what James was attempting to do with ReFrame.

James tapped Mouthwash Studio for creative direction and digital design, which have worked with brands like Seed, Literary Sport, and Thom Browne.

She also partnered with beauty industry expert Nick Axelrod-Welk (cofounder of Into The Gloss, Nécessaire, and Homecourt) and the most important beauty expert you’ve never heard of (as Emily Sundberg noted in her newsletter), Alexis Page.

These! Are! The! Big! Leagues! Of! Beauty!

ReFrame launched with three hero products. The cheapest offering—a facial sculpting cream—is $95.

If you purchase the entire collection, it’ll cost $310 (currently on sale from $345).

The entire rollout of the launch felt premium.

Not only did James partner with actual beauty industry experts who are well-respected and cool, but the products LOOK good.

There were mentions in Vogue, a GRWM in partnership with The Cut (which James has been on the cover of in 2023), that Into The Gloss feature (I can guess who made a call about landing that) and then….kind of nothing?

Since launching last year, there have been very few press mentions about the brand.

As a former social media manager, I couldn’t help but analyze their social media presence.

I feel like you can kind of suss out a company’s vibe from what they’re posting and how online they are.

Since the brand launched, ReFrame has posted 80 times on Instagram to 23,000 followers.