Tom Brady’s version of a revenge bod was launching a YouTube channel.

I knew something (#content) was in the air when I saw Tom Brady on the last day of artistic gymnastics, doing the wave with his daughter, and posing for photos with Suni Lee.

While Snoop Dogg was everywhere EVERYWHERE during the Olympics, Brady may have come in a close second.

From gymnastics to beach volleyball, I couldn’t stop seeing Brady!

Why was this man at so many events?! Is he just an Olympics super fan??

Brady very well could’ve just been there for the *vibes* but I worked in entertainment marketing for long enough to know when there is something else going on, and indeed there was!

Two weeks ago, Brady launched his YouTube channel and a new series, Last Week With Tom.

Brady’s first episode was a nine-minute recap of his trip to the Paris Olympics—and, of course, some shots of him shirtless on a yacht in Italy that he’ll certainly be adding to his Raya profile, I’m SURE.

Based on some digging, it looks like the series is the brainchild of Shadow Lion, a creative studio launched in 2017 by Brady’s longtime manager.

Obviously, they’ve worked with Brady on a lot of projects and have expanded their roster to work with other athletes like JJ Watt and Mookie Betts (OG readers will remember my deep dive on his love of fedoras).

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Fine, one of the company’s co-founders, said they first started working with Brady on his social channels:

“For a couple years there we were just helping build Tom’s presence on social media, which was just Facebook at this point. In general, people like Tom were gaining control over their story and these channels were growing. There were a lot of opportunities to work closely with brands…That was really the birth of the idea of starting the company. We were all interested in a creative career and in building something.”

As someone who used to work with celebrities to build their social media channels, I can bet that Brady was much more comfortable (and willing) to launch his own YouTube channel because of the trust he built with this team.

In my experience, 90 percent of the job of running an account for someone with over 10MM Instagram followers is trust, and the other 10 percent is knowing how to explain to the celebrity how to film selfie-style videos with a ring light you bought for them on Amazon.

In this case, I feel like it was a combination of trusting his team, being bored, and wanting to make Gisele jealous.

Anyways! This is turning into a think piece that no one asked for, so let’s break down the highlights from the first two episodes.