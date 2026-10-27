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I am not an astrology expert, but former NFL quarterback and divorced man Tom Brady does have astrological lines running through both Brazil and South Africa.

Why could this possibly be relevant? Well, TMZ exclusively reported that Brady and supermodel Candice Swanepoel are dating. She is from South Africa.

According to the outlet, the pair have been “secretly” dating since June and have been going on dates on Indian Creek Island, which is also known as “Billionaire Bunker.” It’s the same place where Jared and Ivanka Trump, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg all own properties.

✨💌Before we get into the latest developments in Brady’s personal life, I wanted to ask you to consider becoming a paying subscriber for less than the price of a latte really anywhere in America: $5/month. Plus, both monthly and annual subscriptions are 20% off for a limited time!💌✨

I love writing this newsletter, but this is a one-woman operation. I’m so proud of what I’ve built over the past six (!) years. I cannot believe this is read by people who work at places like ESPN, The Ringer, Netflix, Klutch Sports Group, and more.

It is truly a dream come true that this is part of my job, but I can only continue doing it at the pace I aspire to with your support.

Now onto the mess (and there’s a lot of it today)…

Brady and Swanepoel have apparently managed to keep a low profile because of the location of their dates. Energetically, it feels like if you want to step foot on Indian Creek Island, you have to sign an NDA, so it’s not that shocking that they haven’t been spotted.

What is somewhat shocking is that Brady’s ex-wife and Swanepoel’s former coworker at Victoria’s Secret Gisele Bundchen is apparently totally fine with them dating.

Bundchen and Swanepoel’s time as coworkers at the lingerie giant was brief. Bundchen retired as an Angel in 2006 and Swanepoel became an Angel in 2010. They did both appear together in the 2023 Icons Collection campaign.

My favorite crossover between these two supermodels was back in 2012 when they both attended the opening of Mario Testino’s show at the Museum of Fine Arts…in Boston…Where Bundchen’s then-husband was playing football at the time.

No, he did not attend the event, in case you were wondering. He was reportedly preparing for a Jets game, which they won by a field goal. I checked.

Do I think this will last? Honestly—and I am not just saying this because I looked at his astrocartography—but I do kinda see it working.

They both recentlyish got out of very long-term relationships (Swanepoel separated from her fiancé in 2018 and Brady got divorced in 2022). They both have children. And they both really love to work out.

Obviously, working out was part of Brady’s job, but Swanepoel was one of the early supermodels who made working out part of the job description. If you were a Models.com sicko like me, then you will recall that Swanepoel famously has been training with Justin Gelband since she was 17.

Gelband has also worked with VS Models like Lais Ribero, Jasmine Tookes, and even apparently trained Taylor Swift for two years? I did not know this. I thought she was more of a Dougpound girl (iykyk). He was also the co-founder of ModelFit, where Karlie Kloss worked out, so perhaps that’s where Kloss and Swift met…

Anyways!

To make things more complicated, there’s a rumored rift between Swanepoel and fellow model, Joan Smalls, possibly over…Brady. Last week, Smalls commented on a Just Jared Instagram post about an alleged fallout between the models.

Smalls also called Swanepoel a “backstabber” in another comment.

Sure, this could just be a friendship that ran its course, but DeuxMoi reported that Smalls and Brady allegedly dated on and off for a year. I can imagine this could…perhaps…be why Smalls and Swanepoel don’t follow each other on Instagram anymore.

Moving! On!

It would not shock me if Brady and Swanepoel make their red carpet debut at the Met Gala next year (if it even happens). Not only would Swanepoel being there be a likely place for her to be, but I fear there is nothing Brady loves more than being competitive with his ex-wife, who happens to be the highest-paid supermodel in the world, whether he will admit it or not.

Off The Field (And In Your Inbox)

I think I might’ve influenced LeBron James: Since the NBA season started, the Philadelphia 76ers star has posted wayyy fewer inspirational quotes than he did in the off-season. In fact, today he hasn’t posted any, which is one of the few times since July that he has skipped a day. LeBron, if you’re listening, let me know. And for those who have no idea what I am talking about, read below. (via Instagram)

Wanna watch a WNBA Finals game…on your lunch break? Sigh…I know this was the best possible solution blah blah blah, but the fact that Game 6 of the WNBA Finals is being played at 12:30pm ET on Thursday in Atlanta is just BONKERS. This is a professional sport! You’re telling me Golden State Valkyries fans could be watching their team win a championship at 9:30am PT? At least let me finish my coffee first, damn. (via Yahoo Sports)

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unionized: In! This! House! We! Support! Unions! I love this news. The Cowboys and the DCC released a joint statement saying that they are recognizing the union, which is a great first step. Now, I am curious how long contract negotiations take… (via The Guardian)

Jay-Z hired himself to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show: Listen, if you already work for the company, it is a lot easier to get a job internally than externally. Even if you have 10738 referrals. How do I know this? Because before I was a Sports Gossip Expert I was a corporate woman! Did you know I used to run Waze’s global social media strategy? Anyways… Congrats to Jay-Z? I guess he only has himself to thank for this move? At least this hopefully means we’ll get a Beyoncé cameo. (via NFL)

Tennis players are maybe beefing: I know Jessica Schiffer will have way more insight into this story than I can provide right now, but Matteo Berrettini was asked after his first-round win at the Vienna Open about Lorenzo Musetti’s recent win in Lyon. Berrettini does not look pleased with the question and asks, “Is this live?” during the interview. Reader, it was live. To make things even messier, the former Davis Cup teammates reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, and both broke up with their respective partners the same week. Idk what it all means, but I am sure we will find out soon enough. (via Tennis 365)

Is Tom Cruise a Milwaukee Brewers fan: Or was he just in the Wisconsin capital attending the World Series in the hopes of getting more people to see his new movie, Digger? Confession: I did not see it, but I did look up the entire plot online.(via Yahoo Sports)

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jorydn Woods should host a Halloween party like Heidi Klum: I feel like based on their dedication to dressing up as Game of Thrones characters ahead of Halloween (which HBO posted and I assume paid for, despite there not being an #ad disclosure, so not sure about that?), they would host a killer (pun intended) Halloween party that could rival Klum’s…I love when people commit to a theme! (via Bleacher Report)

The soccer Oscars happened: On the men’s side, England’s Harry Kane won the Ballon d’Or and Spain’s Alexia Putellas took home her THIRD Ballon d’Or Féminin title. Congrats! (via ESPN)

If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but please consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $5/month.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com