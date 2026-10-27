Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

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Jennifer S.'s avatar
Jennifer S.
7d

I fully support the win for Harry Kane.

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julie huynh's avatar
julie huynh
6d

ok gaylor reference !

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