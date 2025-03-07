If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

It sometimes shocks me when the greatest at anything has the…strangest Instagram strategy.

As I wrote about recently, Lionel Messi is the GOAT. I don’t really think it’s a conversation at this point.

Messi holds the record for most goals in La Liga, Supercopa de España, and the UEFA Super Cup. He is also the player with the most official recorded assists in soccer history. I could keep going with his accolades, but you get the point.

And yet….this man can’t seem to come up with an Instagram strategy that doesn’t include posting multiple sponsored posts for different brands back to back, e-comm shots, and photos of iPhone mockups???

This isn’t a new “strategy” for Messi.

How do I know this? I analyzed every single post he shared in a year period, and the findings I’m about to share with you were...interesting, to say the least.