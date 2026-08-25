Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

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Victoria Carter's avatar
Victoria Carter
3d

I was at a pre-game shootaround at a Valkyries / Sparks game and Cameron Brink was juggling and doing all kinds of complicated calisthenics so I guess that makes her a Chessmaster ? though it felt very ritualistic, maybe more Monkish?

I also adore how the starting Valks have handshakes they do with Kaitlyn Chen who seems to be the team hype man. degree of enthusiasm varies from player to play but it's, cute every time.

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1 reply by Madeline Hill
Carlye Wisel's avatar
Carlye Wisel
3d

This is so goooooooood!!!!!!!!

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