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Credits: @NBA YouTube, @WNBA Instagram and TikTok, @Olympics TikTok

I’ve been thinking a lot about rituals and routines lately. Maybe it’s because I’ve spent a long time perfecting my skincare routine to deal with my acne-prone skin or because I’m always trying to decide whether I like writing down my schedule in a journal I bought in Paris two summers ago or if I should just stick to my digital calendar.

I almost always go with the digital version. Sorry to my journal sitting in my desk drawer!

With the US Open just around the corner, I was served (pun intended) another routine from former tennis star Rafael Nadal on social media of him warming up for a match against Casper Ruud at Roland Garros in 2024.

In the clip, Nadal is practicing swings and running mini sprints while Ruud just…stands there. Nadal is out there doing a performance while Ruud has no idea what to do with his hands.

That clip got me thinking about all of the different types of pre-game rituals athletes have. Some are more in your face, like Nadal’s, while others are more subtle. In some ways, that can even be more lethal for breaking your opponent imo.

I’m very excited to be partnering with the incredible team at Nike on this newsletter, who have just recently refreshed their pre-game collection, including 24.7 apparel and Nike Mind, which is geared around helping to improve your pre-game focus and mindset.

If you’ve been a loyal Impersonal Foul reader for a long time, you probably know how much I love the brand (especially their Tempo shorts IYKYK), so I was honored that they wanted to work together on this.

Anyways!

I used my research background to dig into a wide range of athlete pre-game rituals and have grouped them into four categories: The GOAT, The Monk, The Chessmaster, and The Jokester.

Each one of these categories of rituals approaches the pre-game mindset from a different angle, but they all impact the performance on the field. No matter the ritual, these elite athletes use their pre-game routines to play mind games with their opponents.

I’m curious to hear your thoughts on whether you think these are enough categories of ritual types. Instinctually, they feel right to me, but please sound off in the comments.

Enjoy!

The 4 Pre-Game Ritual Personalities

The GOAT

The theatrics! The drama! The star power!

This routine is not subtle in any way, shape, or form. In fact, most of the time, these pre-game rituals happen when the cameras are very much rolling.

The GOAT routine works only for athletes whose legacies are on the line and who know that people are watching their every move.

I’m thinking of Philadelphia 76ers star (I still can’t believe I am saying that) LeBron James tossing chalk in the air while the crowd in the arena cheers him on. He started doing that back in 2003 during his rookie season. A rookie!

James really knew he was destined for greatness and had a routine fit for a king.

It also made me think about Paige Bueckers getting her handshakes in with Dallas Wings teammates while warming up.

Bueckers is newish to the WNBA, but knows how much her presence can influence her opponents.

By doing the handshakes On! The! Court! she knows that her relaxed demeanor could freak out whoever she is playing against.

Regardless of the player, athletes who participate in public displays of confidence tend to win more than they lose.

The Monk

Breathe in, breathe out. The Monk is silent, but can be very, very deadly.

They meditate, probably read The Body Keeps The Score, and know which sound frequency will put them in the right headspace to win.

There’s San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama literally training with monks and meditating in the locker room before games. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland also meditates and has a clean diet I aspire to have. Former soccer great Alex Morgan has also discussed the importance of meditation in her routine.

You could also put tennis legend Serena Williams in this category. Oftentimes, she stands there silently as she waits to walk out onto the court next to her opponent and listens to the same music.

I do think my favorite Monk ritual is the fact that tennis star Jannik Sinner takes a literal nap before a match.

However “woo woo” some of these rituals may be (tbh I don’t think they are), they can be the deciding factor in whether they perform well once the game or match starts.

The Chessmaster

For athletes with a Chessmaster approach to their pre-game ritual, the game starts before the game even starts!

As I already mentioned, Nadal falls into this category and so does his protege, Carlos Alcaraz, who juggles before matches to get out of his head and into his body. And no, Alcaraz is not training to become a Cirque Du Soleil performer (even though I would love that for him in retirement as a side quest).

Chessmasters are sickos (complimentary).

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson shows zero emotion during warmups. He’s focused and locked in to a degree I truly don’t think the human mind can comprehend.

These athletes use absurd tactics to get into their opponents’ heads and throw them off course.

And! It! Works!

The Jokester

Don’t @ me, but I don’t think Alcaraz falls into this category. Even though Alcaraz is juggling, he’s not doing it to get a laugh. He’s doing it to mess with the competition.

Athletes like Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson, who implement The Jokester pre-game ritual, are ones who really are laughing and playful before their matches start.

The! MVP! Is! Dancing!

I actually think a relaxed attitude may be the best approach. Listen: I’m not a sports psychologist, but I do think it makes a significant difference if you’re out there having a good time.

You get to play a sport for your job and what is better than that?!

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