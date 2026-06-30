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It’s very hot in New York City this week. That’s partially due to global warming and the fact that the tea is piping surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored nuptials at Madison Square Garden later this week.

Crews were spotted loading in equipment into the Garden labeled…“Garden Party 1 (scenic)”.

The deliveries were covered in black tarp, presumably so someone doesn’t reverse Google image search a chair and call every party rental company in the northeast corridor to see what they’re for.

I’m guessing Swift is getting married at The Garden, but that she already held a private ceremony elsewhere that we will never know about.

Given that there was a permit request around MSG from July 2nd-4th, one would assume this is a party for Swift and Kelce’s famous friends. And that party is a wedding.

There’s been speculation about who might be planning an event of this scale.

For some reason, Swifties began speculating online that it was event designer Rishi Patel.

Patel had worked on big-budget weddings in the past, like this one below, so he definitely has the experience to take on Swift’s wedding.

And yesterday more fuel was added to the fire when Patel posted an Instagram Story slide (left) and reposted a slide from Samantha Roberts (right), a wedding content creator:

While I would love for chronically online sleuths to have successfully predicted who is planning the nuptials, I hate to break it to you, but the event he’s talking about is a party for the New York Knicks that he designed alongside fellow planner to the stars, Marcy Blum.

I came to this realization via a strange hostage-esque video of Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy as they say in unison, “It’s not a Marcy Blum party until we walk in.”

It’s deadpan. No smiles. And perhaps someone behind the camera said, “If you don’t film this, the trophy will be taken away for good.”

Listen: There’s obviously a chance that Patel is still working on Swift’s wedding and perhaps this was an easter egg, but I don’t think someone who is publicly posting about how planning the Knicks party was a career highlight is the person Swift and Kelce are working with.

Or maybe it is?

Whoever that person may be, they are under a Tree Paine-approved NDA that is probably so ironclad that we will never know whether they think it’s the best event they’ve worked.

And given how the flowers looked at the proposal, I’m hoping that they are, once again, not compressed.

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Larsa Pippen’s ex-boyfriend and NBA player Malik Beasley was indicted on federal gambling charges. (via NBC News)

I’m obsessed with tennis player Naomi Osaka’s outfit for Wimbledon. (via The Athletic)

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was just traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. (via Yahoo Sports)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is leaving the team to play elsewhere. My money is still on a Cleveland reunion… (via ESPN)

Tennis star and Trinity Rodman’s boyfriend, Ben Shelton, was just upset at Wimbledon in the first round. (via ATP)

Just Something I’m Into

Not sponsored, just really something I’m into!

If you went to college in the mid-2010s then you may be familiar with this item: The Nike Tempo shorts. I wore them practically every day at Georgia with an oversized sorority t-shirt and I love them dearly.

And they’re $34!

I love my Relax Lacrosse and HORSE shorts as much as the next person, but there is something so nostalgic about these Tempo shorts.

I wore them to workout this morning with Claire Prince and I forgot just how good they are…

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