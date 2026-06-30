Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

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Julia Fratoni's avatar
Julia Fratoni
3d

nike tempos are the GOATs - mine from 2014 still are showing like no signs of wear

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1 reply by Madeline Hill
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Alice
3d

I am still so confused if MSG is Taylor and Travis's venue of choice. Literally any mid-size stadium in the country would work and inconvenience far fewer people, surely? Excited to see if I still have my Nike Tempos somewhere now that you'e reminded me.

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1 reply by Madeline Hill
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