The main reason I played sports as a kid was for the merch.

Listen: I know Olympic athletes have committed their lives to their sport for reasons other than free Nike sweatpants, but I can’t imagine they don’t think about it just a tiny bit.

I arrived in Paris just in time for beach volleyball yesterday and have a suitcase full of merch that I feel like is actually somewhat cute.

I snagged a Kith x Dream Team collab t-shirt, a GAP dad hat, and a classic USA-themed bandana.

The GAP dad hat in question. Did I somehow manage to drop my bags off, shower, and be out the door for beach volleyball in 15 minutes? Yes I did.

Readers: If you know *anyone* who can get this Atlanta-raised writer one of the Atlanta Kith t-shirts PLEASE HMU and I will love you forever.

Here’s the thing: Some of this Olympics merch is giving Vista Print or Customink vibes and you cannot tell me otherwise.

I have scoured the World Wide Web for merch that isn’t ugly and the results are…promisingish?

Compared to Tokyo, I feel like more and more brands are creating Olympics merch that you actually want to wear beyond August.

I chatted with my Internet friend

, a writer, brand strategist, and host of EV Salon, to get her perspective on all things Olympics merch.

Did you find some cool merch in your late-night doom scrolls? Link it in the comments please and thank you.

Olympics Merch That Isn’t Ugly

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Be sure to subscribe to Veurink’s incredible Substack here and follower her on TikTok and Instagram.

What are your thoughts on brands like SKIMS and Kith releasing Olympics collabs? Are you a fan?

I love a theme party. And as an extension, I love well-executed merch.

As long as you're printing on high quality basics, I think it's all in good fun.

In fact, some of my recent complaints around the WNBA is the lack of actual wearable merch.

When there’s a major sporting event like this, what do you think brands get right with these partnerships?

Great design is everything. I love partnering with a streetwear designer or recreating pieces from an archive as a start.

Gifting in advance + rolling out social campaigns early is important, but projects like these tend to be very last minute.



Where do they go wrong?

A logo is not enough. Get into new color combinations. Try a silhouette that feels fresh.

And then always have a way for people to buy in at a lower price point like a hat or a bag.



Can you share some of your favorite Olympics merch that is actually cute?

I really like the collection Gap did even before they paid me to talk about it. My recommendation is to search "vintage olympics" on eBay and knock yourself out.

You'll find really fun graphics that feel more wearable than a red, white, and blue USA piece.

I’ve gotta ask: What sport will you be waking up early for??

Women's basketball, baby. And really, that's it.

Athletes’ Favorite Free Swag Items

I already shared what it was like for Team USA athletes to get fitted in their opening/closing ceremony outfits and the process of going through the gifting suite, but I also chatted with two athletes who shared some of their favorite items they got *for free.*

Sofia Reinoso, a Mexican slalom canoeist, is competing in her second Olympics.

One of Reinoso’s favorite things she got was a new phone:

“…we got an amazing bag with a Samsung phone!!! Two water bottles—one from Powerade and another from Coca-Cola. We also get $500 USD from Airbnb which is so special! And little things at the village like hats and bags!”

I hope those water bottles were Stanleys or Owalas. If anyone knows please DM me.

I also learned from Reinoso that Team Mexico athletes coordinate their outfits:

As team Mexico we actually coordinate what we are gonna wear everyday, which I think it’s pretty cool! It’s like matching with your bestie but it’s the whole delegation!

For Canadian wrestler, Hannah Taylor, they don’t have to coordinate what they wear every day they are at the Olympics:

“Opening ceremonies, closing ceremonies, podium, and media appearances all have certain looks that we are instructed to wear. For the everyday life while at the olympics we are able to select from all of the other clothing pieces provided.”

Taylor’s favorite item is very relatable to me personally:

“The favorite item I was gifted so far was my Lululemon x Team Canada eye mask!”

I also learned from Taylor that given Team Canada was outfitted by Lululemon, athletes could attend events to try on different sizes in advance or stop in their local Lululemon store to try on similar styles to have an idea of what size to order:

“There were several “try on” events that athletes could attend if they were unsure of sizing. The other option was to just stop in at your local Lulu store, where the staff was extremely helpful in finding the items that we would receive, or provide similar options to give us an idea.”

I need to know if they got a crossbody bag…

🏅The Sports Gossip Olympics🏅

Banned Canadian women’s soccer head coach Bev Priestman is “heartbroken” for the players over the drone-spying scandal…Maybe don’t have the people who work for you cheat? Idk?? (via AP)

An Italian announcer said the coffee in the press room is so undrinkable it appears to be made from water from the Seine. LMAO. (via X)

The Italian flag bearer, Gianmarco Tamberi, apologized to his wife after he lost his wedding ring in the Seine during the opening ceremony. His Instagram post is…a lot to take in. I feel bad, but what a caption! (via The New York Times)

Pommel horse KING Stephen Nedoroscik can apparently finish a Rubik’s cube in under 10 seconds??? (via X)

How does one get the Snoop Dogg Olympics pin Coco Gauff shared to her Instagram Story?! (via Instagram)

