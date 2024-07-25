If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $8/month. Your support means the world!

I know I’m not the only one who fascinated by the free swag, gifting suites, and opening/closing ceremony outfits during the Olympics.

Do athletes trade swag with other athletes? Do they have a say over what they get? When do they get fitted for their opening and closing ceremony outfits?

If you’re obsessed with pop culture or fashion, you’re likely familiar with gifting suites.

The Oscars are famous for theirs, but they may have some competition with Team USA’s epic gifting suite for all of the American athletes at the Paris Olympics.

I feel like whoever built this out had to work for Glossier at some point, no?

It’s! So! Good!

I chatted with two members of Team USA to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s actually like to get all of that free stuff from the gifting suite (there were at least 70 items, by the way).

For Kelsey Robinson Cook, this is her third Olympics.

As a member of the women’s indoor volleyball team, Robinson Cook won a gold medal in Tokyo and a bronze medal in Rio. Casual.

I devoured Robinson Cook’s unboxing videos and I am *very* jealous, I must admit.

I also spoke with Teal Cohen, a member of the women’s rowing team.

This is Cohen’s first Olympics, so it was great to get an Olympic Village newbie’s perspective.

Before you ask, I also got some insights into what it’s like sleeping on those cardboard beds….

Spoiler alert: It’s not so bad!

Enjoy!

Team USA Athletes Told Me What The Gifting Suite Is Really Like

These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Can you briefly share what the process was like picking out items in the Team USA gifting suite?

Kelsey Robinson Cook: When we go through processing, we go through different rooms.

One with Ralph Lauren, one with SKIMS, one with Nike.

Then there's some extra little rooms with Oakley and hats and all the things.

Teal Cohen: It was insane. We got sized for our opening and closing ceremonies outfits from Ralph Lauren, as well as our podium and media outfits from Nike.

At the end, they rolled out two massive duffel bags for each of us full of other gear to wear around the village and to and from training.

We got one of each, and it was all free. It was so insane, and I’m so grateful to all the gear sponsors!

Is everyone gifted the same items?

Robinson Cook: We are all gifted the same—just with the women getting the same gear and the men getting their own gear.

Cohen: We did not have a say. All the gear in that video is rowing specific, so it is provided by our NGB (US Rowing), not by Team USA. It is the gear we will wear in our rowing competition and official team USA gear is not included.

What was your favorite room?

Robinson Cook: My favorite is usually the SKIMS, but I will say Ralph Lauren hit it out of the park this year.

There were some really beautiful things in the Ralph Lauren bags, which was exciting.

I really loved the swimsuits from SKIMS—those were kind of my favorite. And the little bag that we got this white duffel bag.

Did they give you more swag in Paris?

Robinson Cook: The processing happens when you get to Paris. We have a full three-hour session that day.

It’s a little long and draining, but it's really exciting.

It's the most fun part of the Olympics besides the opening ceremonies.

Are you instructed to wear certain looks with the swag on certain days? Ex. On the plane? To the dining hall?

Robinson Cook: Our team doesn't have to wear certain things. There is a universal media outfit for all USA athletes.

Then, of course, your opening and closing ceremonies.

Those are the only mandatory things that you have to wear.

Cohen: We match during competition, but otherwise, we are just expected to wear USA gear in and around the village so we are easily recognizable.

That is part of the reason we are given so much.

Outside of the pins, do any athletes trade their swag with other athletes?

Robinson-Cook: Some athletes do trade gear or jerseys within the village. That's kind of a fun thing to do with other athletes.

Cohen: I’m not sure about other sports, but in rowing, we like to trade unisuits with other countries at international competitions.

We are given multiples of the same ones every year, so it’s fun to trade a few and a great way to make friends with people from other countries.

What is the process for getting fitted in the opening ceremony outfits? Do you do that on the ground in Paris or in advance?

Robinson Cook: The processing for the outfits happens in this process that we do, where they bring in a tailor, a stylist, and she comes and looks and checks every single athlete out. Gets the right measurements and fits for each athlete.

Cohen: We submit sizes for official Team USA gear, but we do not go through processing to receive it until we arrive in Paris.

There is an opportunity to exchange sizes and get items tailored

Did you have a say in what was in the duffel bag? Or did everyone on the team get the same items?

Robinson Cook: For the gifting, everybody gets the same thing. It's all free. You don't have to pick one or two things.

They give every athlete all of it, so everybody gets two full suitcases full of things.

I think the coolest part for me is always the ring. Each Olympics I've been to, I've kind of upgraded and got a different ring.

This time, I got the gold with diamonds. It’s really pretty, but that one we do have to pay for if you want to upgrade.

What is your favorite item that you were gifted?

Robinson Cook: I think my favorite item is this Ralph Lauren silky blue and red bomber jacket that we got and it says “Team USA” on the back.

I have a bomber jacket silk Japanese version of that from Tokyo, so I'm excited to add that to my collection for the Olympics.

Cohen: That’s such a hard question, but I think it has to be the Ralph Lauren closing ceremony jacket. If you’ve seen it, you’d understand.

What was the most surprising item?

Robinson Cook: P&G gives us this wet bag. It's one of those bags that won't get wet if you have cameras or whatever in it. I really loved that this year.

That was kind of a surprise, but I really wanted one for my cameras, so it's great to have.

Then, they just give you a little things that you might need throughout the tournament.

Also, for surprising items, P&G gave us an electric toothbrush, which I think is surprising, but also great because I need one.

Cohen: We each got two pairs of Oakleys, which is incredible, given I do a sport that requires good sport sunglasses at all times.

What is one aspect of being an Olympic athlete living in the village that my readers may be surprised to know?

Robinson Cook: The one thing about the village, I think—and maybe it's different for every athlete—but it can be very overstimulating.

There's just so many athletes and things to do and you have to walk to the cafeteria, in the dining hall.

I think you have to be good about balancing your energy and not getting overstimulated.

Cohen: The magnitude of the event is truly shocking. Going in, I knew it was big, but now, being here and experiencing the village is insane.

The number of volunteers and employees is massive.

I must ask: How is it sleeping on the infamous cardboard bed?

Robinson Cook: I will say our team is really lucky. USA Volleyball sent over mattress toppers and they did that in Tokyo, too. We got really lucky, and I sleep like a baby, which is good.

Cohen: Ha! The infamous cardboard beds. I’ve only had one night so far, but it wasn’t bad. However, if you’re tired enough, you can sleep anywhere.

