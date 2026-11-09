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Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that Woke 3.0 would mean Mississippi would most likely turn blue and one of the most famous Millennial friendships would be reignited at an NFL game.

Yesterday, something incredible happened. Something so special for certain corners of the internet. Something even Jennifer Lawrence wondered about.

On a chilly afternoon in Kansas City, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were spotted in a suite at the Chiefs home game against the New York Jets.

For those unfamiliar with the lore, Swift and Kloss were very close friends in the 2010s. Key friendship beats include the time Kloss walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show while Swift performed her hit, ‘Style’, Vogue publishing a photoshoot of the pair on a road trip to Big Sur, and Kloss and Swift at the singer’s infamous Fourth of July party.

In 2018, rumors began circulating about a rift in their friendship. I’ll spare you the details, but I don’t think Kloss being repped by Scooter Braun at the time (who bought the rights to Swift’s first six albums) helped the situation.

Kloss went on to marry Joshua Kushner in custom Dior (which Swift apparently wasn’t invited to, but also wore Dior to her own wedding…) and they seemed to make new friends and move on.

There were hints that the pair might be rekindling their friendship when Kloss attended the Eras Tour in 2023—but didn’t sit in the VIP tent??? Hrrrm….

Here’s the thing: We have absolutely no idea what was going on behind the scenes with these two tall ladies. They could’ve been friends the whole time!

What we do know is that the public perception, the lack of paparazzi photos, all indicated that they weren’t as close as they once were.

That is why it was all the more surprising when Kloss and Kushner were spotted heading to Madison Square Garden on July 3rd, 2026 for Swift’s wedding to Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Maybe they didn’t ruin the friendship, after all???

This brings us to the present day.

Swift knows that when she attends a Chiefs game, she will be photographed in that suite. It’s a moment that she knows whoever she is seated next to will also be photographed.

Swift and Kloss having their first public appearance together in years at a Chiefs game says more about the role public sporting events play in the PR strategies of celebrities than I think it even says about the current state of their friendship.

You could argue that Kloss went to the game with her son because she happens to be from St. Louis and grew up a Chiefs fan, but I think that is .0005 percent of the reason she attended.

Attending major sporting events is a way for celebrities to facilitate a PR moment that feels organic, but is everything but. It’s a way for a famous person to promote a new movie (Tom Cruise and the Digger press tour). It’s a way for a famous couple to go official (Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco). And it’s a way for two famous friends to put rumors to bed about their relationship (I’m not getting into those) and reinforce that they Really! Are! Friends! And! Everything! Is! Fine!

The only other time Swift and Kloss attended a sporting event together was when they sat courtside at a New York Knicks game in 2014.

Yes, they were already friends and had been for some time, but it was also a strategic PR moment. They attended the game on October 29, 2014, which was a little over a month before their now iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance on stage together.

This Chiefs game being the only other time the pair have attended a sporting event together is the strongest bat signal that this won’t be the last time they are photographed together.

Perhaps Kloss will make a cameo in an upcoming music video for an unreleased Swift track? A Reputation vault track, perhaps???

Whatever the reason is for Kloss’s reemergence in the Swift Cinematic Universe at this very moment, it indicates that they both need each other for some reason.

We just don’t quite know what it is exactly yet.

Off The Field (And In Your Inbox)

Bill Belichick’s (maybe) ex-girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, just filed a lawsuit: Against the owners of an Airbnb property, who she alleges recorded leaked shirtless Ring Camera footage of Belichick leaving the house back in 2023. The footage eventually went public and, well, you know how we feel about Hudson, considering Charlotte Wilder and I spent over five hours speaking to her last year. I’m sure this won’t be the last we hear about this story or Hudson. (via The New York Post)

Ben Shelton just signed with REDACTED: The tennis star is leaving On and is signing with…I’ll let Jessica Schiffer share the exclusive news. (via Hard Court)

LeBron James stopped posting inspirational quotes to his Instagram Story: Not to put my tin foil hat on, but James has not shared a single inspirational quote since I wrote about how all he’s posted since the summer is…inspirational quotes. We did an entire episode of The Sports Gossip Show on the subject, so I am not saying he listened, but I am not NOT saying that. (via YouTube)

Tom Brady went back to his old stomping grounds: Yesterday, the GOAT went back to Gillette Stadium, the home of his former employer, the New England Patriots, to work for his new employer, FOX Sports. I could write 5,000 words on this clip of him walking across the field after the game alone. (via X)

An Olympian got married: Track and field gold medalist, Gabby Thomas , married Spencer McManes, the founder a founder of the non-alcoholic beverage brand, Kaviva. Thomas wore custom Galia Lahav and there wasn’t a compressed flower in sight! (via Vogue)

Uh oh: A tennis star was caught talking s*** about another player: Daughter of Buffalo Bills owner and tennis star, Jessica Pegula , was caught on a hot mic during a practice session at the WTA Finals gossiping about world No. 3, Mirra Andreeva. Pegula called Andreeva a “diva.” Ooop! (via ESPN)

Gotham F.C. is dealing with turf issues: The NWSL team was fined $10,000 due to poor conditions of the pitch in their final regular-season match last week. Here’s the thing: Gotham F.C. doesn’t own the stadium they play in and a rugby match was played on the field two days before that game…To make matters even more complicated, Gotham F.C. has a scheduled playoff game against the Kansas City Current on Saturday and now they don’t know where they’re gonna play it. Mess! (via ESPN)

If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but please consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $5/month. Subscriptions are currently 20% off.

For partnership inquiries or to just say hello, email madeline@impersonalfoul.com