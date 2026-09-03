Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

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Jack Neary's avatar
Jack Neary
8h

New format is great!

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1 reply by Madeline Hill
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Decarceration
4h

My understanding is that the five draft picks from the Clippers just disappear. Someone else suggested this, but I'd love if another team could "win" those five picks, maybe during the mid season NBA Cup.

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