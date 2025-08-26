Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
georgia's avatar
georgia
2d

100% chat GPT generated, you hit it on the nose! three em dashes in two paragraphs is far too many to be natural.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Muna Ikedionwu's avatar
Muna Ikedionwu
2d

Now this is the kind of investigative reporting I look for!!!!

Yes, people, password-protect your wedding website but also… DO NOT so we can have more of this overly personal info about you available to peruse!! 🥹😅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Madeline Hill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture