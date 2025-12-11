If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $5/month to support the work that I’m doing.

Tell me why the WiFi on this boat in the Galapagos is better than my WiFi in my apartment in Brooklyn?

I really said you weren’t gonna hear from me this week, but I already broke that promise. Now, I’m breaking it again, because the news is just too absurd not to discuss.

Before we get to *all of that*

I’ve been doing this for five (!) years (more on that next week) and your support really helps me keep this thing going.

Now onto the mess!

An Affair To Remember

Trigger warning for this story.

I was minding my business sorting through the dozens of photos I took of sea lions in my camera roll when I got an alert that the University of Michigan fired head football coach Sherron Moore after he allegedly had an affair with his executive assistant.

The fact that Michigan included the reason for his firing in its statement was pretty surprising, but what came next was just…shocking.

A few hours later, news broke that Moore was arrested for allegedly breaking into the woman’s apartment with whom he was having the affair with, grabbed a knife, threatened to kill himself—and then her.

@espn ESPN on Instagram: "Michigan fired Sherrone Moore earlier Wedne…

Moore is now in police custody and TMZ obtained dispatch audio from the apartment incident where a woman (unclear who) claims Moore had been stalking her for months.

To backtrack a bit, Michigan reportedly began investigating claims that the pair were having an affair over the summer; both Moore and the employee denied it.

That story changed yesterday morning, when the employee reportedly came to the university with receipts (texts, emails, etc.) confirming the affair.

Assistant coach Biff Poggi (incredible name) was named the interim head coach for the program while they try to hire someone full-time.

Ironically, this isn’t Poggi’s first time serving as the team’s interim head coach, which must be a painful experience to get The Job and then not being able to keep it—more than once.

There are more unconfirmed reports about the affair circulating Reddit, but I’ll let you look those up on your own.

I’m sure way more information will come out in the coming days and weeks and you know you’ll be hearing from me when it breaks.

Michael Jordan Won His Antitrust Lawsuit Against NASCAR

Congrats!

Do I really understand what it means when it says that Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports reached a settlement with NASCAR?

According to ESPN, the lawsuit accused NASCAR of being a “monopolistic bully”.

If a lawyer reading this can explain what is going on here, please drop a comment below.

A Golfer Got Married

Professional golfer Ben Griffin married Dana Myeroff in a “refined tropical luxury”-themed wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.

@danamyeroff Dana Myeroff Griffin on Instagram: "12/6/25 - BEST DAY OF OUR L…

Are the flowers compressed? Hrrrm….We’ll discuss that more next week on The Sports Gossip Show.

