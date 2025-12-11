Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Megan's avatar
Megan
3d

As a diehard Michigan/college football fan, this has just been incredibly sad to witness. A disastrous end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Woelkers Jr.'s avatar
David Woelkers Jr.
3d

Live from my apartment in Ann Arbor: everything’s on fire. Screaming, crying, throwing up, cats and dogs living together, mass hysteria. But at least we have basketball!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Madeline Hill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture