If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber to read this full newsletter. Your support means the world!

First of all, GO DAWGS.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: If Georgia makes it to the national championship again, I’m gonna need a brand to let me host a suite at the game.

Just saying…

Anyways!

I told you that you wouldn’t be hearing from me this week while I’m in the Galapagos, but there’s been way too much nonsense not to share.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Uh Oh: Notre Dame Is Pissed And I Get Why

Notre Dame’s football team withdrew from the bowl selection process (they’re not the only team to do this) after they were snubbed from the College Football Playoffs despite finishing the season 10-2.

“There is no explanation that could possibly be given to explain the outcome,” said Notre Dame’s athletic director Pete Bevacqua.

He went on to say that Notre Dame feels like “…playoff was stolen from our student-athletes.” Honestly, it does feel that way…

This! Decision! Is! Shocking!

The University of Miami got the last spot in the playoffs, even though Notre Dame was ranked ahead of Miami for WEEKS.

Interestingly, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed by CFP officials last spring, Notre Dame will be guaranteed to make the playoffs if it is ranked in the top 12 starting next year…

The Eagles Have A “Vibes Bunny” In Their Locker Room

What do we always say on

? You can almost always tell what’s going on with a team on-the-field based on players’ vibes and off-the-field energy.

I guess one way to curb bad energy is to install an inflatable “vibes bunny”, like the Philadelphia Eagles did to boost morale.

The offensive line stressed that they aren’t sad, they just wanted the good vibes bunny.

I think it’ll help them get out of their two-game losing streak rut imo.