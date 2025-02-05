If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

Michael Jordan probably thought the 1980s would be the last time he’d be embarrassed by people around him doing cocaine.

On Tuesday, Jordan’s son Marcus was arrested for DUI, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest.

Jordan was arrested in Orlando, Florida, after he allegedly got his Lamborghini stuck on some train tracks, according to TMZ.

According to the report, Jordan had fled a traffic stop, which officers initially tried to pull him over for. During questioning, the police claimed they smelled a strong odor of alcohol.

Listen: Getting a DUI is…not great, but being a nepo baby and getting a DUI is very Hunter Biden-coded.

I will say, though, that Dakota Johnson’s performance in Madame Web was still more of an embarrassing nepo baby moment in this imo.

My favorite part of the entire ordeal is that Jordan allegedly demanded officers play Mariah Carey songs while he was in jail.

According to police, Jordan said: “Play some Mariah Carey up in this b****.” Honestly, same.

Did he want to belt out ‘We Belong Together’ in the hopes that his ex, Larsa Pippen, would hear him and bail him out??? Probably.

Pippen doesn’t seem to be bothered and is currently spending her time posting photos of pasta from an Italian restaurant in Miami.

Jordan hasn’t released a statement, which is to be expected. Will we get a Notes App Apology out of this?

Oh, I’m sure we will…

