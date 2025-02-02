If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

I am not often shocked by NBA trade drama, because I rarely pay attention to trade drama.

Do I understand the significance of the trade deadline? No. Do I *actually* know what it means to trade a first-round draft pick in like 2029? Not really.

And yet…here I am writing about the most dramatic and shocking trade in NBA history.

Where were you when you heard that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for star Anthony Davis and some other players and picks you don’t need to know about?

I was in bed this morning when

texted me

:

A very on-brand way for me to learn about this news…

This trade is the Sopranos finale. It’s Ramona Singer or Jill Zarin or Bethenny Frankel leaving RHONY. It’s that M. Night Shyamalan twist in The Sixth Sense.

Late Saturday night, news broke that Doncic was headed to Los Angeles in exchange for Davis.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison told ESPN that his motivation for trading Doncic was to get “…an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We're built to win now and in the future.”

Ooop!

Doncic was the Mavericks’ superstar. He’s the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double. He’s been selected to five consecutive All-Star games.

And! Fans! Loved! Him!

In a press release on Sunday, Harris said that the Mavericks are “…are thankful for Luka and grateful for his efforts during his time with us,” which reads like an email a company sends after everyone’s favorite colleague suddenly quits and they wrap it up with something like “We wish them all the best in their next endeavors.”

This! Is! Wild!