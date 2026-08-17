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Finally, we have some incredible news from the Athlete Wedding Industrial Complex: A WAG wore something interesting at her wedding!

Last weekend, New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods got married in Malibu.

Kylie Jenner attended the nuptials with Knicks super fan Timothée Chalamet and were photographed hanging out with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Ben Stiller, another Knicks super fan, was seen going into the wedding, as well. Of course, the Knicks roster was in attendance (duh), so maybe that means we’ll get another video of Jalen Brunson on the dance floor.

While we haven’t gotten official photos from the wedding (I’m guessing it’s gonna be shot by Jose Villa, even though I would’ve loved to see them work with someone like John Dolan), we have been given an invasive gift from Page Six of drone photos of the ceremony and a PR-approved gift from Vogue of Woods’ final dress fitting.

When I saw the story from Vogue, I gasped: Woods worked with New York City’s favorite cool-girl designer, Danielle Frankel, on three custom looks for her big day.

As an Athlete Wedding Expert, the only other instance I have seen of a WAG wearing Danielle Frankel was MLB WAG and trial attorney Eve Levin’s wedding, also featured in Vogue back in 2023.

No shade to Ms. Levin, but we haven’t seen a WAG of Woods’ stature wear Danielle Frankel before and let me just say: Thank god.

The! Curse! Has! Been! Lifted! Once! More!

There is nothing wrong with WAGs choosing to wear more dresses from more “traditional” designers, but there is something so refreshing about seeing Woods pick an interesting designer for her big day.

I am manifesting a day in the near future when we get a WAG working with EMILY DAWN LONG and I cannot wait for that time to come.

For those asking about a flower analysis, from what I can tell, they don’t look very compressed (again, thank god), but I’ll wait to give my full take on The Sports Gossip Show once we get the official photos.

Presumably, from Vogue, of course.

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

Speaking of weddings, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez finally got married. The photos were shot by Juergen Teller and were not what I expected from the pair—nor what I expected from wedding photos. I’m sorry to that man but…let me know what you think in the comments. (via Vogue)

That viral moment of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert kissing his fiancée Madison Beer at training camp was allegedly part of a coordinated content rollout by the NFL. (via Front Office Sports)

Soccer legend David Beckham really is just Victoria Beckham’s Instagram husband. (via Page Six)

Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James launched a golf YouTube channel. I watched the first vlog from his trip to Scotland with former 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers teammates in its entirety. The bulk of it is them literally playing golf, but the most interesting moment comes about halfway through when James’ former teammate, J. R. Smith, talks about how he can’t really watch basketball now that he’s retired. The episode already has 1.4MM views and James is almost at half a million subscribers in two days. (via YouTube)

Just Something I’m Into

Not sponsored, just something I’m really into!

Being tall with big boobs does not make finding swimsuits (especially one-pieces) the easiest. I was tipped off by a friend to Left On Friday and I can’t say enough good things about them.

I got this one-piece that has a tall length and this two-piece set that works on my big boobs. Their swim is currently 30% off (I think today is the last day FYI) and who doesn’t love a deal?!

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