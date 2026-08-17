Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

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MK's avatar
MK
1d

Rushed here to see if you had thoughts once I heard they got married. Can't wait for the official pics to come out. I'm hoping her flowers will be interesting too.

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1 reply by Madeline Hill
Jennifer S.'s avatar
Jennifer S.
21h

I'm not crazy about the neck halter, but otherwise Jordyn's dress is lovely and unique.

I've never really understood the "We'll have another wedding with the big party later" thing for celebrities, especially when you've already been together for 10 years and have five children. Like, why are you waiting?? I do think it's kind of sweet that they chose to have the ceremony in their living room and then have a blessing ceremony after.

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