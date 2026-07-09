Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

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A Long Story's avatar
A Long Story
3d

How would anyone be surprised at what was about to happen with all this flim flam.

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A Long Story's avatar
A Long Story
3d

As I just said to my husband in a text with this article: this shit is funny.

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