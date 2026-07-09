If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but please consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $5/month to support the work that I’m doing.

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At the beginning of last year, I wrote one of my most popular newsletters to date about how all athlete weddings look the same.

While we still don’t know what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden looked like on the inside, I am working on something on the subject, so sit tight.

I’m probably due to send a part two soon, because the trend of compressed flowers (as Charlotte Wilder and I coined on The Sports Gossip Show) has extended beyond over-the-top ceremonies and receptions to the actual proposals themselves.

The proposals have all the elements that make up the Athlete Wedding Aesthetic: White or pink flowers shoved close together, some sort of arch behind them, and more hurricanes than necessary to get the romantic point across.

However, I think we may have discovered a new subgenre of the Athlete Proposal Aesthetic that we’ve never seen before: The Weeping Compressed Chandelier.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London proposed to his girlfriend Sofia Rose Gabay under what I’ve just described above.

I said this on today’s episode, but it really does remind me of some set piece that would’ve been featured in the live-action adaption of Beauty and the Beast.

The ChandaFlowerPost could also be something that a host on Magnolia Network tries to teach viewers how to DIY themselves that ends in tears at your local Michaels.

There’s something fantastical, whimsical, and just wacky in a way that still feels like it falls within the Athlete Proposal Aesthetic, but with a new interpretation of the Pinterest rulebook.

The elements are still there. The white and pink flowers! A little bit of compression! A touch of greenery!

I haven’t been able to find the florist who did this installation, but if you know who did it please send me an email.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

San Antonio Spurs announcer Jacob Tobey is out of a job after he reportedly had an affair with the sister of a player on the team. (via Front Office Sports)

The FBI is investigating the Argentine Football Association for possible fraud and money laundering as the team plays in the World Cup. (via Yahoo Sports)

Speaking of Argentina, I am still not over this reaction to Lionel Messi’s equalizing goal in their comeback against Egypt. (via X)

Sadly, Coco Gauff won’t be playing in her first Wimbledon final after she lost in three sets to Karolína Muchová , but she is currently starring in an incredible Miu Miu x New Balance collab for the second year in a row. (via Miu Miu)

Jack Antonoff was spotted wearing a New York Knicks championship t-shirt amid rumors he and his wife, Margaret Qualley, are getting divorced. (via The New York Post)

Just Something I’m Into

If you’ve been a longtime reader, then you’ll know that I’ve dealt with adult acne for years. I’ve tried a lot of treatments and a lot of different aestheticians to find what works.

Managing acne really is a sport and I am a professional at this point.

I’m working on an Adult Acne Black Book for paying subscribers since many of you have asked, but in the meantime I wanted to highlight someone who has truly transformed my skin.

Since moving back to New York, I started seeing Sarah Jacqueline who opened up her own space after working at Sofie Pavitt (another acne expert GOAT).

She is truly so knowledgeable and has made the world of difference with her recommendations and treatments.

Book With SJ

Once again, not sponsored I just think she is great!

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