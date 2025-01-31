If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. This newsletter is free, but consider becoming a paying subscriber for $6/month to support the work that I’m doing.

Here’s what I know about NBA player Kevin Love: He’s married to model Kate Bock and their wedding was at the New York Public Library (I’ve discussed their Athlete Wedding Aesthetic already). He plays for the Miami Heat and used to play with LeBron James for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, he’s apparently running…a meme account on main?

If you’ve been listening to

over the past couple of weeks, you’ll know that the Heat are dealing with some internal drama. Their star, Jimmy Butler, wants a trade and the Heat aren’t having it.

As of writing this, they’ve suspended Butler indefinitely after he walked out of practice. Afterward, Butler joked that his credit card was declined, so it feels to me like he’s fine with the drama as long as the outcome is a trade.

How does this connect back to Love? Well, if you’ve put two and two together, Love is one of Butler’s teammates on the Heat and has been documenting the trade saga…via memes on his public Instagram account with 3.4 million followers.

It started on January 3rd when the Heat initially suspended Butler for seven games. Love decided to share this post, hinting at Butler’s emo hairstyle from media day in 2023.

My first thought when I saw this was, “Has Kevin Love’s Instagram been hacked???” And let me tell you…it wasn’t!

Later that day, Love shared a *second* post about the situation:

Who is sourcing these clips for him?! I’m shocked his account hasn’t been flagged for copyright infringement yet, considering the next post three days later was a clip from The Godfather Part III.

I won’t include every post he’s shared, but I will include my personal favorite, which is this scene from Uncut Gems:

What’s so funny about this entire situation is that Love still shares normal content in between these posts! He celebrated his wife’s birthday. He worked out with his daughter (cute!). He even celebrated Ralph Lauren getting a Presidential Medal of Freedom as an excuse to share a roundup of photos (mostly of his wedding, which we’ve all done this let’s be real).

Is he just chronically online like the rest of us? Did his team tell him that he had an engagement problem and needed to increase the number of shareable posts to reach more non-followers? Is Butler approving the content??? Who is sourcing the videos?? Does he just really love memes???

It feels like I’m looking at content that belongs on a finsta. This certainly doesn’t feel like the type of content a professional athlete would share on main.

Love spoke to The Athletic and said that Miami’s front office and other players don’t seem to mind:

“Nah, only because the front office, ownership, the whole organization, they know where my head is at, where my heart is at, so it’s all well-intentioned,” Love said. “And my way of impacting the team is more than just on the court, so it’s just a way to bring levity to a situation while still being respectful of all sides because it is certainly a layered and complex issue.”

Until this saga with Butler and the Heat is resolved, I don’t think Love will stop posting. Do you?

