If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $6/month.

The NBA is really collecting those reality TV dating show storylines…

Dating your old babysitter? They’ve got that covered. What about possibly being engaged (not anymore) to your ex-husband’s former coworker’s son? Anddd they’ve also crossed that off the list, too.

Now, the league can add a new show to its robust schedule: Dating your boss’s daughter.