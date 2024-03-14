If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends. It means the world!

The rumors are true: Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is having a baby with a woman who has a son the same age as him.

Last month, I wrote about the fact that Green and former Basketball Wives star/influencer with a swimwear brand because of course she has one, Draya Michele, are dating.

And now…they’re expecting!

A professional basketball player having a baby with an influencer is not a new story—nor is it surprising.

What does peak my interest isn’t even the fact that Green is 22 and Michele is 39.

They are two consenting adults! They can live and date each other in peace!

What *does* peak my interest is the fact that Michele has a son who is the same age as Green, meaning that Green is essentially the step-father of another Gen-Z kid who likes to play video games (presumably).

Last week on International Women’s Day, Michele announced that the couple are expecting their first child together with a series of photos (and inspirational quotes) in an outfit that looks like those wedding pajamas everyone wore in 2019.

You know the ones I’m talking about.

drayamichele A post shared by @drayamichele

And since you asked (you probably didn’t), let’s dissect the caption, shall we?

Happy #InternationalWomensDay ! As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, “What is my purpose?” For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence 🎀. We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.

Motherhood! Is! Her! Purpose!

This! World! Can! Be! Tough!

Tell me why this caption brought me back to the Women’s March in 2017... As a side note: I just saw someone wearing a Women’s March t-shirt recently and boy did THAT throw off my day…

Honestly, for an influencer baby announcement caption, I feel like this one is pretty tame and could’ve been riddled with the improper use of the #ad for subtle #spon con that will lead to the inevitable FTC violation.

I digress.

She’s also been booked and busy hawking her Amazon storefront of baby essentials on Instagram—including an ice maker? Water bottle? Unclear.

Now, what is Green up to, you ask? Posting a proud #GirlDad Instagram announcement? That’s wishful thinking.

Instead, this man has still not turned off his comments and is posting hype Reels from games:

jalen A post shared by @jalen

He did however share a happy birthday post for his little sister (who I guess is about to be an aunt???) where it shows that he got Michele’s name tattooed on him.

Does this mean Green and Michele are serious? I’m not sure…Especially considering the fact that Green thought this photo of him and his sister was a good photo to share to celebrate her birthday.

She looks fine, but he’s shirtless? And sweaty? This is not a gym! It’s so unserious!

Anyways!

I feel like an in-feed post is the stamp of seriousness here, but that’s just me!

Back to Michele’s eldest son…He appears to still possibly be a college student based on Michele’s Instagram post announcing that they moved him into his college dorm back in 2021??

Will Green and his new step(ish) son bond with the new baby by buying Y2K matching outfits like the Gen-Z that they are?

drayamichele A post shared by @drayamichele

Only time will tell! In the meantime, I have so many unanswered questions….

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu got married. Congrats! (via ESPN)

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown read some books to elementary school students who thought the Celtics play in New York. Kids say the darnedest things! (via X)

Aaron Rodgers was reportedly in Costa Rica on an Ayuhasaca retreat when the news broke about Rodgers being in the running for that Erewhon Kennedy’s VP pick. (via The New York Post)

LeBron James met Paul Giamatti at an Oscars after-party. (via Instagram)

