For former Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner it feels like no gymnasts want to get up and work these days.

Skinner, who looks like she is trying to become an influencer, made headlines after she posted a since-deleted YouTube video that no one asked for criticizing the gymnasts competing for a spot on Team USA during the Olympic Trials:

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t what it used to be. I mean, obviously, a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic.”

These comments are very bold coming from a gymnast who only competed in the 2020 Olympics as an individual and was an alternate for the 2016 team…

Skinner didn’t stop there and added:

“A lot of girls don’t work as hard. It’s hard too because of SafeSport. Coaches can’t get on athletes which in some ways is really good but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be … a little aggressive, a little intense.”

For context, SafeSport was established in 2017 as an independent authority to “prevent and respond to all forms of abuse and misconduct within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement” after the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal.

There’s so much to unpack in just these two quotes alone. Skinner is obviously implying that coaches now aren’t allowed to use the same abusive tactics they once got away with…which sure is a CHOICE to get behind THAT.

Jordan Chiles mother said what everyone was thinking…

This isn’t the first time Skinner has gotten in trouble for her actions…Let’s go over a few, shall we?

Allegedly she tweeted the “n” word in 2015. She liked tweets implying that she was robbed from a spot on the team in 2016 and 2020. After not making the 2016 team, she retweeted a post with her face photoshopped on Gabby Douglas’ with racist emojis. In December 2020, she contracted COVID-19 and was allegedly spotted out in public...while she was still contagious… She has a history of not demonstrating sportsmanlike conduct during competitions… Not from her, but her husband posted this on his Instagram Story after Simone Biles got the twisties and the team one silver during the 2020 Olympics.

I’m sorry, but I feel like we should be asking for Skinner’s whereabouts on January 6th at this point…

On top of *all* of these examples, from *just* a gymnastics perspective, Skinner didn’t deserve to make those teams anyway.

I asked a former competitive gymnast who asked to remain anonymous to weigh in:

“[Skinner]…has some of the ugliest gymnastics anyone has ever seen. She [Skinner] said that the US was stronger in the Karolyi era, because “there was a stronger work ethic” and also because SafeSpot didn’t exist and the coaches weren’t as restricted on how they can coach (she’s literally insane).”

Don’t worry: I asked for more details about the ugly gymnastics:

“…she’s notorious for her poor form (bent knees, flexed feet, bad dance elements).”

Based on multiple comments from the gymnastics community online and the comments above from an expert…she really isn’t even that good at the sport!

Ooop!

Tell! Them!

If you’re wondering how Simone Biles feels about the entire situation…well…

Skinner has since apologized, saying the comments were “misinterpreted.” I don’t think anyone really cares or listened to her apology given her track record…

Anyways!

I’ll be focusing my attention on planning my Team USA-themed outfit for the gymnastics medal events I’ll be attending in Paris in a few weeks…

