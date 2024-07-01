If Bravo and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. Consider becoming a paying subscriber for just $8/month. Your support means the world!

I can bet two weddings were pinned to Olivia Culpo’s Pinterest board: Meghan Markle's and Sofia Richie's.

Last weekend, Olivia Culpo married San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and Vogue got the exclusive, of course.

The pair got married in Rhode Island in the same area where Taylor Swift owns that house and has those Fourth of July parties, if you recall…

Before digging into the *wedding of it all,* let’s dig into the *NFL* of it all.

I went straight to the NFL source (my brother) to understand whether McCaffrey sits more in the Tom Brady camp of his position or more in the Mr. Biles of his position…

Was my brother embarrassed that I asked this question? Yes! Do I care? No! Here’s his reply:

“Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best running back of this generation. Despite struggling with injury over the years, he's remained elite for 8+ seasons playing a position notorious for short, flash-in-the-pan careers. Long story short, he's elite, and entire defenses have to prepare just to stop his Swiss-army type of ability.”

Andddd to back it up (Google/Wikipedia), McCaffrey is one of three players ever to record 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, which I think is very good??? He was also named Offensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Good! For! Him!

Okay, back to the wedding…