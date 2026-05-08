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If one of your star players gets into a fight with a teammate and needs to go to the hospital…I don’t think things are going GREAT for your organization.

Real Madrid stars Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni were reportedly involved in a dressing room altercation at the club’s training grounds that left Valverde hospitalized.

Obviously, this is bad BAD. To make things even worse, the pair allegedly got into a separate altercation the day before!

So! Much! Mess!

Real Madrid released a statement saying that Valverde suffered a head injury and that the club will announce the results of disciplinary proceedings “…in due course.”

To make things even more chaotic, Valverde released a statement claiming: 1. He hadn’t been hit and 2. He hadn’t hit his teammate:

“Today we had another disagreement. During the argument, I accidentally banged my head against a table, causing a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital.”

Maybe hold off on saying anything for a beat???

These two incidents only add fuel to the fire for Real Madrid.

Last month, another player for the club, Antonio Rudiger, was allegedly involved in an argument with another teammate.

A few weeks later, star Kylian Mbappé got into an “angry flare-up” with a member of Real Madrid’s staff. Oh, and he was photographed laughing as he was leaving the training facility after a team meeting related to the most recent fight between Valverde and Tchouameni.

What! Is! Going! On!

Real Madrid couldn’t have worse vibes right now, I’m sorry.

They are set to play in El Clásico (the rivalry match between Real Madrid and Barcelona) in two days.

Barcelona doesn’t seem to be too worried about the match.

Why would they be concerned when their opponent is in-fighting and Barcelona is over there posting photos of their own players that look like happy stock images like this:

And this:

It’s highly unlikely that Real Madrid will win El Clásico and now it’s even less likely given this week’s turn of events…

What Paying Subscribers Got This Week

Savannah James, the wife of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, launched a luxury skincare brand in May of last year.

She hired ex-Glossier employees, secured blue chip press, and then…nothing?

I even reached out to the only email address listed on their website to get the one-year results of the study they reportedly conducted with Howard University, only to be directed back to their website with the eight-week results I already found.

I spent hours looking into this and I hope you enjoy it!

Read The Full Story

Other Pointless Sports Gossip

After the Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs, Austin Reaves held an on-court meeting between the Lakers and the refs and created a new LeBron James meme in the process. (via X)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made his music video debut in his girlfriend Madison Beer’s new single that just dropped. (via YouTube)

Shakira unveiled the official anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (via BBC)

Basketball cures all: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were spotted celebrating the New York Knicks win over the Philadelphia 76ers. (via X)

Kim Kardashian took her boyfriend and F1 star Lewis Hamilton to see the Broadway play she’s producing. (via Page Six)

Speaking of Jenner, her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet is currently starring in a five-minute short film for Adidas ahead of the World Cup. I’ll leave you with it to watch in full, because it’s so good:

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