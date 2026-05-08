Impersonal Foul

Impersonal Foul

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Barbie N's avatar
Barbie N
4d

🫡As a madridista, target audience REACHED!!! My club is in shambles. They’re calling them the FIGHT club🤧

How can they ever get past this?

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